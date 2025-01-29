Sparkling water won’t help you lose weight despite what studies might suggest? Here's what you need to know

Lack of calories doesn't mean weight loss: Sparkling water has no calories, but that doesn't necessarily translate to weight loss. Studies have claimed that sparkling water may aid weight loss by helping you feel fuller, reducing your desire to snack and overeat. A recent hypothesis suggested that sparkling water may help you lose weight by boosting your body’s blood sugar (glucose) uptake and metabolism has been grabbing attention. Also read | Green coffee for weight loss: Benefits and how to make it at home Before you start replacing all your regular water with the sparkling variety, here's everything you need to know. (Pic courtesy: Freepik)

However, Studyfinds.org reported that it isn’t new research – rather, it’s a new hypothesis formed by referencing the results of a study published in 2004 — alongside additional supplementary research to support the theory.

What a research on sparkling water found

Sparkling water is simply water that has been carbonated, either naturally or artificially. This process adds carbon dioxide gas to the water, creating the fizz or bubbles that we associate with sparkling water.

Recently, researchers at Japan’s Tesseikai Neurosurgery Hospital discovered that sparkling water's carbonation might have an exciting side effect. Their research showed that carbonated water could influence our metabolism in unexpected ways. Their study was published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health.

Earlier studies showed that sparkling water can help us feel fuller and reduce hunger pangs. But, this new research went deeper, looking at how carbon dioxide (CO2) — the gas that creates those sparkling water bubbles — actually interacts with our blood cells. According to the study, when we sip sparkling water, the CO2 doesn’t just create that familiar fizzy sensation; it gets absorbed into our bloodstream through the stomach wall.

What the new report says

Studyfinds.org said it should be noted that the old 2004 study did not even examine the effect of sparkling water on body weight. It was actually an observation of what happens to blood when it passes through a kidney dialysis machine (hemodialysis) and how it might lower blood glucose. No sparkling water was consumed as part of this study, either.

Using the figures from the 20-year-old paper, it’s estimated that a four-hour dialysis session seems to increase glucose use by 9g – only around 36 additional calories burned, according to Studyfinds.org.

But the study the hypothesis was based on wasn’t looking at the effects of carbon dioxide in the blood, Studyfinds.org added. Rather, it was looking at how hemodialysis changes the pH of red blood cells — and how that affects blood glucose. This makes it difficult to compare how the carbon dioxide in sparkling water may affect blood glucose when it enters the bloodstream.

Per Studyfinds.org, the hypothesis’s author itself is careful to state in the paper that carbonated water is not a standalone solution for weight loss and that healthy diet and physical activity are both key.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.