Stay hydrated, protect your skin: Health precautions to follow during Holi festivities

Holi festivities have begun with a bang but the rising temperatures in the recent days may raise risk of heat related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration, warn experts. Holi heralds the beginning of warmer days and is celebrated with colours and water across the country. However, playing Holi outdoors for extended hours without drinking water can raise the body temperature and lead to dehydration. It is advised to combine your meals with refreshing drinks like lassi and thandai to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses in Holi. Avoid excess alcohol to reduce dehydration risk. (Also read | Happy Holi 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones) Holi, celebrated predominantly in the summer months, coincides with rising temperatures, intensifying the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration. (Pexels)

Apart from heat stroke, Holi can also raise risk of skin infections, hair fall, respiratory issues due to chemicals in the colours. It's imperative to protect your eye, skin and hair by applying generous amounts of coconut oil and wearing protective glasses.

"Holi, celebrated predominantly in the summer months, coincides with rising temperatures, intensifying the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and dehydration. Heatstroke, a severe form of heat illness, occurs when the body's cooling mechanisms, including sweating and heat radiation, fail to regulate internal temperature effectively. The consequences can be dire, with body temperatures soaring to dangerous levels within minutes, potentially leading to coma and even death if left untreated," says Dr Swarupa Deulkar Consultant & HOD Emergency, Ruby Hall Clinic Wanowrie.

"Several factors inherent to Holi celebrations can exacerbate the risk of heatstroke and dehydration. Outdoor venues, where the festivities often unfold, expose participants to direct sunlight and elevated temperatures, increasing the likelihood of heat-related ailments. Physical activities such as dancing, running, and engaging in spirited water fights further elevate the body's heat production, accentuating the risk. Moreover, crowded environments characteristic of Holi gatherings can impede ventilation and exacerbate heat retention, heightening the susceptibility to heat-related illnesses," adds Dr Deulkar.

HEALTH PRECAUTIONS FOR HOLI

The expert suggests guidelines to prevent health issues this Holi:

1. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is paramount in preventing dehydration and mitigating the risk of heat-related illnesses. Ensure regular intake of fluids, opting for water or electrolyte-rich beverages to replenish lost salts and minerals through sweating.

2. Schedule outdoor activities wisely: Plan outdoor festivities during the cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings or late evenings, to minimise exposure to peak temperatures and reduce the risk of heat-related ailments.

3. Use organic Holi colours: Opt for organic and natural colours derived from turmeric, beetroot, and flowers, which are gentle on the skin and eyes, mitigating the risk of allergic reactions and irritation.

4. Protect your skin and eyes: Apply coconut oil generously on exposed skin to create a protective barrier against colours, facilitating easier removal and preventing skin damage. Additionally, wear goggles or sunglasses to shield your eyes from coloured powders and water, reducing the risk of irritation and discomfort.

5. Avoid water wastage: Refrain from using water balloons and guns during Holi celebrations to minimise water wastage and environmental pollution, opting instead for dry or eco-friendly alternatives.

6. Choose clean playing environments: Select clean and hygienic venues for Holi festivities, avoiding muddy or dirty areas that may harbour harmful bacteria and pathogens, thereby reducing the risk of infections and illnesses.