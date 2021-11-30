Stretches to release the back and spine – Rujuta Diwekar demonstrates

The back and the spine suffer the most, in this era of work from home culture. With the coronavirus pandemic, we have brought the office to our homes and with it, our back pains as well. Sitting in one place for a long time with no proper support for the back and the spine leads to pain and discomfort. It is extremely necessary to keep stretching the back and the spine once in a while to stop them from getting fatigued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, on Tuesday, shared a demonstration video on what needs to be done in case of stretching the back and the spine. The nutritionist addressed the importance of stretching our upper body and showed us three different exercises that are to be performed to feel relieved.

In the first part of the video, Rujuta can be seen sitting on one chair with her arms stretched and her shoulder blades straightened to hold the armrest of another chair, kept in front of her. Then she can be seen stretching her back by leaning. However, the nutritionist mentioned that we should not bend down too much and create a curve in our body – instead we should just bend over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Rujuta Diwekar shares mother's recipe for Gulkand; know its health benefits

In the second part of the video, Rujuta can be seen sitting on a chair with her palms against the backrest. Then she can be seen moving her shoulder blades and her arms slowly to stretch her back and shoulders. In the third part of the video, Rujuta can be seen performing the bird dog exercise. "3 easy stretches to release the back and spine," she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stretching the back and the spine comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in reducing the muscle tension and improving the range of motion, thereby enhancing mobility. It also reduces the risk of disability caused by back pain.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.