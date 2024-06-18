Struggling with acne? Discover how hydration can help clear your skin

Are you struggling with acne? It can indeed be upsetting and cause feelings of insecurity. Acne is not only painful, but it can also take a toll on your mental health and self-confidence. Acne happens when your hair follicles get blocked by oil and dead skin cells. Did you know that not staying hydrated can make your skin produce extra oil, clogging your pores and causing acne and inflammation? Moreover, hydration isn't solely reliant on water intake. Adopting a holistic approach that includes proper nutrition, a consistent skincare regimen, and aesthetic treatments can effectively alleviate acne concerns and keep your skin in check. Learn how hydration and a holistic skincare regimen can promote clearer, healthier skin.(freepik)

Dr. Nishita Ranka, Medical Director and Founder of Dr. Nishita's Clinic for Skin, Hair, and Aesthetics, shared with HT Lifestyle the importance of skin hydration and how it can help in managing acne. (Also read: Top 5 aesthetic laser machine treatments to get rid of acne scars )

Benefits of skin hydration for acne

Skin hydration holds the key to unlocking clearer, healthier skin, especially when it comes to combating acne.

Regulates sebum production: Properly hydrated skin is less likely to trigger excess sebum (natural oil) production, helping to prevent clogged pores and breakouts.

Properly hydrated skin is less likely to trigger excess sebum (natural oil) production, helping to prevent clogged pores and breakouts. Reduces Inflammation: Hydrated skin is more resilient and less prone to inflammation, which can help calm existing acne lesions and prevent new ones from forming.

Hydrated skin is more resilient and less prone to inflammation, which can help calm existing acne lesions and prevent new ones from forming. Supports healing: Well-hydrated skin is better equipped to repair and regenerate itself, accelerating the healing process of acne lesions and minimising scarring.

Well-hydrated skin is better equipped to repair and regenerate itself, accelerating the healing process of acne lesions and minimising scarring. Enhances skin barrier function: Adequate hydration helps maintain the skin's natural barrier function, protecting it from external aggressors and preventing further irritation and inflammation.

Here are some effective ways to achieve skin hydration:

1. Hydrate from within: Hydrating from the inside out is important for maintaining skin hydration. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day to keep your skin sufficiently hydrated, and include hydrating foods into your diet, such as fruits and vegetables with high water content, like cucumber, watermelon, spinach, lettuce, tomato, and orange.

2. Work out: Exercise can contribute to clearer skin by reducing stress, increasing circulation, and regulating hormones. Sweating during exercise helps flush out toxins, potentially reducing acne breakouts.

3. Choose hydrating skincare products: Opt for gentle, hydrating cleansers and moisturisers that are specifically formulated for acne-prone skin. Look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, vitamin C, and ceramides, which help attract and retain moisture in the skin.

4. Incorporate hydrating face masks: Treat your skin to a hydrating face mask once or twice a week to replenish moisture and soothe dry, irritated skin. Look for masks containing ingredients like aloe vera, honey, oatmeal, tea, and cucumber extract.

5. Avoid harsh cleansers and exfoliants: Harsh cleansers and exfoliants can strip the skin of its natural oils and disrupt the skin's moisture barrier, leading to dehydration. Look for gentle, pH-balanced cleansers that won't exacerbate acne or dry out the skin. Exfoliate no more than twice a week to avoid irritating the skin.

6. Advanced treatments: Explore aesthetic treatment options such as bio-remodeling, commonly referred to as Profhilo, which employs ultrapure hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and improve elasticity in key areas like the face, neck, décolletage, and hands. This technique stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, promoting healthier and more radiant skin.

Another option is Viscoderm Hydrobooster, a painless procedure utilising stabilised hyaluronic acid. It provides dual benefits by moisturising and rejuvenating tissues. Moreover, it can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, refine skin texture, and enhance elasticity, especially in areas surrounding the mouth, eyes, and forehead.