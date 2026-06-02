Struggling with insulin resistance? Dietician shares 10 daily habits that can improve insulin sensitivity

Insulin resistance occurs when the body's cells become less responsive to insulin, forcing the pancreas to produce more of the hormone to keep blood sugar levels under control. Over time, this can disrupt metabolism, contribute to hormonal imbalances, and increase the risk of conditions such as PMOS, fatty liver disease, prediabetes, and type 2 diabetes. The good news is that if you are noticing early warning signs, small and consistent lifestyle changes can go a long way in improving insulin sensitivity, preventing further complications, and supporting long-term metabolic health.

Read more to find out the major red flag signs of insulin resistance.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Nurse shares 10 foods that can improve insulin resistance by lowering inflammation and adding more fibre

Urvi Gohil, a clinical dietician specialising in PMOS, fertility, hormones and diabetes, is highlighting 10 everyday habits that can improve insulin resistance naturally. In an Instagram video shared on June 1, the dietician explains, “The best time to work on insulin resistance is before it starts showing up as stubborn weight gain, cravings, fatigue, irregular periods, or blood sugar issues. Small daily habits can make a huge difference when done consistently.”

Common signs of insulin resistance

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Urvi outlines the following symptoms of worsening insulin resistance, emphasising that you do not need to experience all of them. Even two or three of these signs can be enough to indicate that insulin resistance may be progressing. Belly fat

Constant hunger

Cravings after meals

Energy crashes

Brain fog

Dark neck or armpits

Difficulty losing weight

PCOS

Fatty liver

High triglycerides 10 daily habits to improve insulin sensitivity Eat protein for breakfast: Include foods like eggs, paneer, Greek yoghurt, besan or moong chilla in the first meal of your day. Post-meal walks: Walk for at least 10 minutes after finishing your meals. Avoid carb-only meals: Always pair roti, rice, bread, dosa and poha with a larger portion of protein and vegetables. Avoid liquid calories: Cut out beverages like juices, soft drinks, sweet coffee and energy drinks. Early dinner: Try to finish dinner at least two to three hours before bedtime. Prioritise adequate sleep: Sleep for at least seven to eight hours daily. Try sleeping and waking up at similar times every day. Strength training: Lift weights or practise strength training two to four times a week. Overnight fasting: Maintain a 12-hour overnight fast. Avoid late night meals and don’t skip breakfast. Your eating window should be between 8 am to 8 pm, while the fasting window extends from 8 pm to 8 am. Reduce foods made with maida and added sugar: Limit or avoid foods like white bread, pastries, cookies, cakes, sweetened cereals, noodles and pizza. Instead, choose more whole foods, home-cooked meals, natural ingredients and whole fruits. Manage stress daily: Chronic stress increases cortisol, which elevated blood sugar levels and ultimately worsens insulin resistance. Stress management can include deep breathing, meditation, walks in nature, journaling, practising gratitude or talking to someone. Red flag signs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Urvi outlines the following symptoms of worsening insulin resistance, emphasising that you do not need to experience all of them. Even two or three of these signs can be enough to indicate that insulin resistance may be progressing. Belly fat

Constant hunger

Cravings after meals

Energy crashes

Brain fog

Dark neck or armpits

Difficulty losing weight

PCOS

Fatty liver

High triglycerides 10 daily habits to improve insulin sensitivity Eat protein for breakfast: Include foods like eggs, paneer, Greek yoghurt, besan or moong chilla in the first meal of your day. Post-meal walks: Walk for at least 10 minutes after finishing your meals. Avoid carb-only meals: Always pair roti, rice, bread, dosa and poha with a larger portion of protein and vegetables. Avoid liquid calories: Cut out beverages like juices, soft drinks, sweet coffee and energy drinks. Early dinner: Try to finish dinner at least two to three hours before bedtime. Prioritise adequate sleep: Sleep for at least seven to eight hours daily. Try sleeping and waking up at similar times every day. Strength training: Lift weights or practise strength training two to four times a week. Overnight fasting: Maintain a 12-hour overnight fast. Avoid late night meals and don’t skip breakfast. Your eating window should be between 8 am to 8 pm, while the fasting window extends from 8 pm to 8 am. Reduce foods made with maida and added sugar: Limit or avoid foods like white bread, pastries, cookies, cakes, sweetened cereals, noodles and pizza. Instead, choose more whole foods, home-cooked meals, natural ingredients and whole fruits. Manage stress daily: Chronic stress increases cortisol, which elevated blood sugar levels and ultimately worsens insulin resistance. Stress management can include deep breathing, meditation, walks in nature, journaling, practising gratitude or talking to someone. Red flag signs {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Urvi also highlights six key red flags that may signal insulin resistance and suggests that experiencing these signs could be a reason to seek medical evaluation and support.

Dark neck or armpits.

Belly fat that won’t go away.

PCOS.

Prediabetes.

Fatty liver.

Strong family history of diabetes: In this case, you should get your HbA1c, fasting blood sugar and fasting insulin checked.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON