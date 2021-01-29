IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Study: Children in poor quality housing associated with poor pediatric health
As per the findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care, Holes in floors, cracks in walls, plumbing issues and/or problems with pests are linked with overall poorer pediatric health and higher health care use in a nationally representative study.(Yahoo)
As per the findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care, Holes in floors, cracks in walls, plumbing issues and/or problems with pests are linked with overall poorer pediatric health and higher health care use in a nationally representative study.(Yahoo)
health

Study: Children in poor quality housing associated with poor pediatric health

A new nationally representative study led by researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital, has found poor-quality housing is independently associated with poorer pediatric health and suggests ways health care providers and housing programs may address the findings.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:26 AM IST

A new nationally representative study led by researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital, has found poor-quality housing is independently associated with poorer pediatric health and suggests ways health care providers and housing programs may address the findings.

As per the findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care, Holes in floors, cracks in walls, plumbing issues and/or problems with pests are linked with overall poorer pediatric health and higher health care use in a nationally representative study.

Housing instability and homelessness are widely understood to have an impact on health, and certain housing problems have been linked to specific childhood health conditions, such as mould with asthma. But it has not been clear how overall housing quality may affect children--especially those who are at risk from other social determinants of health such as food insecurity or poverty.

"We are really trying to pick apart the social determinants of health. What happens to a child's health if the child is hungry? What happens if a parent can't pay rent?" said Kelly Kelleher, MD, senior author of the study and vice president of Community Health at Nationwide Children's. "What we found in this study is that when housing quality is a problem, children suffer. And children are suffering now."

The authors based the study on the 2014 U.S. Census Survey of Income and Program Participation, ultimately considering 12,964 children 2-14 years of age across the country. As part of the survey, parents were asked about their children's overall health, the number of medical visits and number of hospitalizations. They were also asked about the quality of their housing in four specific categories: holes or cracks in walls or ceilings; holes in the floor "big enough to catch your foot on"; plumbing features (including hot water heaters and toilets) that do not work; and problems with pests such as mice and roaches.

The study found each additional housing problem was associated with 43% greater odds of having a poorer health status.

"It was important, however, to account for other factors that are understood to impact health, and so the study used a modelling strategy that went beyond housing quality alone," said Samantha Boch, PhD, RN, the lead author of the study who completed it as a post-doctoral fellow in Nationwide Children's Patient-Centered Pediatric Research Program. She is now an assistant professor at the University Of Cincinnati College Of Nursing and an affiliate faculty member of the James M. Anderson Center for Health Systems Excellence at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

"Even when you adjust for demographic factors like race, ethnicity and disability, and housing-related issues like inability to pay rent or neighbourhood safety, poor housing quality has an independent association with poorer health and higher health care use," said Dr Boch.

When demographic factors were considered, each additional housing problem was associated with 18% greater odds of poorer health; when other housing issues were considered, there were 16% greater odds.

The authors also found poor housing quality was independently associated with a greater number of medical visits for children (as were inability to pay utilities, rent or mortgage and living in a nonmetropolitan home).

Dr Kelleher says these findings reinforce the need for social determinants of health screening and suggest housing quality, not just homelessness or housing insecurity, should be part of those screens. The study also puts a national lens on the convergence of health and housing Nationwide Children's has long seen locally through its Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families initiative, which has now built or helped improve approximately 400 homes in traditionally disadvantaged Columbus neighbourhoods.

"We know anecdotally, from our experience in our own backyard, that housing quality impacts health," said Dr Kelleher. "We can now say it's true nationally, and new housing isn't the only thing that matters--improving existing housing may be just as important."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
children study
app
Close
e-paper
As per the findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care, Holes in floors, cracks in walls, plumbing issues and/or problems with pests are linked with overall poorer pediatric health and higher health care use in a nationally representative study.(Yahoo)
As per the findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care, Holes in floors, cracks in walls, plumbing issues and/or problems with pests are linked with overall poorer pediatric health and higher health care use in a nationally representative study.(Yahoo)
health

Study: Children in poor quality housing associated with poor pediatric health

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:26 AM IST
A new nationally representative study led by researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital, has found poor-quality housing is independently associated with poorer pediatric health and suggests ways health care providers and housing programs may address the findings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora does pilates(Instagram story/ namratapurohit )
Malaika Arora does pilates(Instagram story/ namratapurohit )
health

Weekend workout motivation: Malaika Arora is a pro at Pilates too, here's proof

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • An image of Malaika Arora nailing a Pilates exercise has been doing rounds on the internet and leaving her fans stunned. The fitness enthusiast is known to keep her exercise sessions interesting by trying different things and we are taking inspiration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctors say use of blood thinners is not a big concern in people lined up for vaccination.(AFP)
Doctors say use of blood thinners is not a big concern in people lined up for vaccination.(AFP)
india news

Vaccine safe for people on blood thinners: ICMR

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Fact-sheets put out by both Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers had listed use of blood thinners as one of the contraindications for use of Covid-19 vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The difficulty in persuading young adults to upend their lifestyles to prevent Covid-19’s spread has challenged countries across the globe.(Unsplash)
The difficulty in persuading young adults to upend their lifestyles to prevent Covid-19’s spread has challenged countries across the globe.(Unsplash)
health

Young people spreading Covid a concern in rapidly aging Japan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The world’s most rapidly aging society has long struggled to talk to its youth. That’s a disconnect that’s turning deadly in the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has discovered that one in every three adults, especially younger adults, women, and those of lower socioeconomic status experience psychological distress related to Covid-19.(Unsplash)
A new study has discovered that one in every three adults, especially younger adults, women, and those of lower socioeconomic status experience psychological distress related to Covid-19.(Unsplash)
health

1 in 3 adults anxious, depressed due to Covid-19: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:29 PM IST
A new study has discovered that one in every three adults, especially younger adults, women, and those of lower socioeconomic status experience psychological distress related to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
The research published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' relied on a deep architecture using machine-learning classifiers to identify with 99 per cent accuracy the adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD many years earlier.(ANI)
health

Brain connectivity can serve as biomarker for ADHD: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST
A new study has discovered how specific communication among different brain regions, known as brain connectivity, can be used as a biomarker for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars(Instagram/masabagupta)
Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars(Instagram/masabagupta)
health

Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Masaba Gupta leaves fitness enthusiasts stunned with her balance as she suspends herself mid-air during inverted aerial Yoga. Read benefits of the exercise inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
A new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.(Unsplash)
health

Antibiotic may improve depressive symptoms in people with low-level inflammation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST
While antibiotics are widely used to treat bacterial infections and other illnesses, a new research suggested that minocycline, an antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, improved depressive symptoms in patients with low-grade peripheral inflammation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
Higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.(Yahoo)
health

Asthma can be prevented by consuming omega-3 fatty acids: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Researchers during a recent study have found that by higher dietary consumption of long chain omega-3 fatty acids during childhood, the risk of developing subsequent asthma reduces in children carrying a common gene variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing(Shutterstock)
health

Here's how fat loss near skin's surface is real culprit behind facial ageing

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:25 AM IST
A recent study has revealed how the loss of fat in the midface - the area between the eyes and mouth - over time accelerates facial ageing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Secrets of traumatic stress hidden in the brain exposed

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:20 PM IST
The brain is the organ of central command which activates and manages autonomic responses to trauma and stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Trying to beat a coke habit with cannabis? Not so fast!

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Cannabidiol, a chemical in the cannabis Sativa plant, isn't an effective way to reduce your dependence on cocaine, researchers have find.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Serious complications during pregnancy linked to higher risk of death: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:41 PM IST
As per new research females who have had serious complications during pregnancy are at a greater risk of dying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram)
health

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant as she does 'a little bit of Yoga'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant in the images as she donned crop tops and leggings, caressing her pregnant belly for a new ad campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.(ANI)
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.(ANI)
health

Study links neonatal antibiotic use to reduced growth in boys

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:51 AM IST
According to a new study, exposure to antibiotics in the first days of life is believed to affect various physiological aspects of neonatal development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP