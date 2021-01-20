Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.
The findings highlight the technological advances in gene editing, continuing safety concerns, and strategies to overcome these challenges.
Kanmin Xue, University of Oxford, and co-authors state, "Currently, the field is undergoing rapid development with a number of competing gene editing strategies, including allele-specific knock-down, base editing, prime editing, and RNA editing, are under investigation. Each offers a different balance of on-target editing efficiency versus off-target risks."
"Testing these newly-developed CRISPR technologies in human retinal tissue, organoids and in vivo will help to highlight the most-viable therapeutic approaches for treating inherited retinal diseases in the future," they added.
Characterizing the rapidly evolving field of CRISPR-Cas based genome editing and current strategies for extending the capabilities of CRISPR-Cas9, the article also features epigenetic editing, the risks of retinal gene editing, and approaches in development to control Cas9 activity and improve safety.
"The eye is an ideal target for in vivo gene editing. Dr Xue's review provides an excellent overview of the current state of the art," says Editor-in-Chief of Human Gene Therapy Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video
- From right side lateral travelling ape to full scorpion, here’s how Coolie No.1 star Varun Dhawan recovered and got his stamina back after suffering from Covid-19 | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loss of smell may be best predictor of Covid-19, research confirms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burnout among health care professions a public health concern during pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatty acid may combat multiple sclerosis. Here's how
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Childhood neglect leaves generational imprint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The permanent effects of Covid-19 on fitness industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How can you treat diabetes the Ayurvedic way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Covid-19 has permanently changed the fitness industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fried food intake linked to heightened serious heart disease, stroke risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One alcoholic drink in a day linked to risk of atrial fibrillation: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Androgen therapy can be alternative treatment strategy for breast cancer
- A new discovery finds positive role of androgens in breast cancer treatment. Study says androgen therapy has immediate implications for women resistant to current forms of endocrine therapy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From the Bubonic plague to 2021, why lockdowns look set to stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seropositivity for Covid-19 found to be lesser in smokers, vegetarians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox