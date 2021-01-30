IND USA
The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Psychological Medicine'. The paper, led by researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, provides further insight into the harmful neurological and cognitive effects of frequent cannabis use on young people.(Unsplash)
health

Study links frequent cannabis use by young people to decline in IQ

A recent study has found that adolescents who frequently use cannabis may experience a decline in Intelligence Quotient (IQ) over time.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:40 AM IST

A recent study has found that adolescents who frequently use cannabis may experience a decline in Intelligence Quotient (IQ) over time.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Psychological Medicine'. The paper, led by researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, provides further insight into the harmful neurological and cognitive effects of frequent cannabis use on young people.

The results revealed that there were declines of approximately 2 IQ points over time in those who use cannabis frequently compared to those who did not use cannabis. Further analysis suggested that this decline in IQ points was primarily related to the reduction in verbal IQ.

The research involved a systematic review and statistical analysis on seven longitudinal studies involving 808 young people who used cannabis at least weekly for a minimum of six months and 5,308 young people who did not use cannabis.

In order to be included in the analysis, each study had to have a baseline IQ score prior to starting cannabis use and another IQ score at follow-up. The young people were followed up until age 18 on average although one study followed the young people until age 38.

"Previous research tells us that young people who use cannabis frequently have worse outcomes in life than their peers and are at increased risk for serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia. Loss of IQ points early in life could have significant effects on performance in school and college and later employment prospects," commented senior author on the paper Professor Mary Cannon, Professor of Psychiatric Epidemiology and Youth Mental Health, RCSI.

"Cannabis use during youth is of great concern as the developing brain may be particularly susceptible to harm during this period. The findings of this study help us to further understand this important public health issue," said Dr Emmet Power, Clinical Research Fellow at RCSI and first author on the study.

The study was carried out by researchers from the Department of Psychiatry, RCSI, and Beaumont Hospital, Dublin (Professor Mary Cannon, Dr Emmet Power, Sophie Sabherwal, Dr Colm Healy, Dr Aisling O'Neill, and Professor David Cotter).

The research was funded by a YouLead Collaborative Doctoral Award from the Health Research Board (Ireland) and a European Research Council Consolidator Award.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

