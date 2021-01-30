Study links frequent cannabis use by young people to decline in IQ
A recent study has found that adolescents who frequently use cannabis may experience a decline in Intelligence Quotient (IQ) over time.
The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Psychological Medicine'. The paper, led by researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, provides further insight into the harmful neurological and cognitive effects of frequent cannabis use on young people.
The results revealed that there were declines of approximately 2 IQ points over time in those who use cannabis frequently compared to those who did not use cannabis. Further analysis suggested that this decline in IQ points was primarily related to the reduction in verbal IQ.
The research involved a systematic review and statistical analysis on seven longitudinal studies involving 808 young people who used cannabis at least weekly for a minimum of six months and 5,308 young people who did not use cannabis.
In order to be included in the analysis, each study had to have a baseline IQ score prior to starting cannabis use and another IQ score at follow-up. The young people were followed up until age 18 on average although one study followed the young people until age 38.
"Previous research tells us that young people who use cannabis frequently have worse outcomes in life than their peers and are at increased risk for serious mental illnesses like schizophrenia. Loss of IQ points early in life could have significant effects on performance in school and college and later employment prospects," commented senior author on the paper Professor Mary Cannon, Professor of Psychiatric Epidemiology and Youth Mental Health, RCSI.
"Cannabis use during youth is of great concern as the developing brain may be particularly susceptible to harm during this period. The findings of this study help us to further understand this important public health issue," said Dr Emmet Power, Clinical Research Fellow at RCSI and first author on the study.
The study was carried out by researchers from the Department of Psychiatry, RCSI, and Beaumont Hospital, Dublin (Professor Mary Cannon, Dr Emmet Power, Sophie Sabherwal, Dr Colm Healy, Dr Aisling O'Neill, and Professor David Cotter).
The research was funded by a YouLead Collaborative Doctoral Award from the Health Research Board (Ireland) and a European Research Council Consolidator Award.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light pollution linked to preterm births, reduced birth weight: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links frequent cannabis use by young people to decline in IQ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman's latest fitness post is about headstands, nature and resolutions
- Milind Soman shared another fitness post that shows the actor nailing a headstand with the serene backdrop of lush greenery and asked his followers about their New Year's resolution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vitamins and potential antivirals might be able to fight SARS-CoV-2, says study
- A new study done in Bristol shows how dietary supplements and compounds might be able to bind to the virus and, as a result, make it less infective.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study shows obesity may exacerbate effects of Alzheimer's disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genetic screening before prescribing medicines could be more helpful, says study
- A new study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology shows that if people go through genetic testing before being prescribed medicines such as antidepressants, antibiotics and painkillers could benefit a lot from it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals 'weak','strong' cells bonding boosts body's diabetes fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Too stressed to sleep? Try therapeutic lavender oil like Bhagyashree
- Watch: Bhagyashree gushes on the healing purposes of lavender oil and here’s why you should give it a try too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simulation helps refine new medical guidelines: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can a fake commute help you reclaim your day?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Children in poor quality housing associated with poor pediatric health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weekend workout motivation: Malaika Arora is a pro at Pilates too, here's proof
- An image of Malaika Arora nailing a Pilates exercise has been doing rounds on the internet and leaving her fans stunned. The fitness enthusiast is known to keep her exercise sessions interesting by trying different things and we are taking inspiration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine safe for people on blood thinners: ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Young people spreading Covid a concern in rapidly aging Japan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 in 3 adults anxious, depressed due to Covid-19: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox