IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Study reveals Nehandertals' gut microbiota, bacteria helping our health
An international research group led by the University of Bologna achieved this result by extracting and analysing ancient DNA from 50,000-year-old faecal sediments sampled at the archaeological site of El Salt, near Alicante (Spain).(Pixabay)
An international research group led by the University of Bologna achieved this result by extracting and analysing ancient DNA from 50,000-year-old faecal sediments sampled at the archaeological site of El Salt, near Alicante (Spain).(Pixabay)
health

Study reveals Nehandertals' gut microbiota, bacteria helping our health

Neanderthals' gut microbiota already included some beneficial micro-organisms that are also found in our own intestine, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Bologna [italy]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST

Neanderthals' gut microbiota already included some beneficial micro-organisms that are also found in our own intestine, suggest the findings of a new study.

An international research group led by the University of Bologna achieved this result by extracting and analysing ancient DNA from 50,000-year-old faecal sediments sampled at the archaeological site of El Salt, near Alicante (Spain).

Published in Communication Biology, their paper puts forward the hypothesis of the existence of ancestral components of human microbiota that have been living in the human gastrointestinal tract since before the separation between the Homo Sapiens and Neanderthals that occurred more than 700,000 years ago.

"These results allow us to understand which components of the human gut microbiota are essential for our health, as they are integral elements of our biology also from an evolutionary point of view" explains Marco Candela, the professor of the Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology of the University of Bologna, who coordinated the study. "Nowadays there is a progressive reduction of our microbiota diversity due to the context of our modern life: this research group's findings could guide us in devising diet- and lifestyle-tailored solutions to counteract this phenomenon".

The issue of the 'modern' microbiota

The gut microbiota is the collection of trillions of symbiont micro-organisms that populate our gastrointestinal tract. It represents an essential component of our biology and carries out important functions in our bodies, such as regulating our metabolism and immune system and protecting us from pathogenic micro-organisms.

Recent studies have shown how some features of modernity - such as the consumption of processed food, drug use, life in hyper-sanitized environments - lead to a critical reduction of biodiversity in the gut microbiota. This depletion is mainly due to the loss of a set of microorganisms referred to as "old friends".

"The process of depletion of the gut microbiota in modern western urban populations could represent a significant wake-up call," says Simone Rampelli, who is a researcher at the University of Bologna and first author of the study. "This depletion process would become particularly alarming if it involved the loss of those microbiota components that are crucial to our physiology".

Indeed, there are some alarming signs. For example, in the West, we are witnessing a dramatic increase in cases of chronic inflammatory diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer.

How the 'ancient' microbiota can help

How can we identify the components of the gut microbiota that are more important for our health? And how can we protect them with targeted solutions? This was the starting point behind the idea of identifying the ancestral traits of our microbiota - i.e. the core of the human gut microbiota, which has remained consistent throughout our evolutionary history. Technology nowadays allows to successfully rise to this challenge thanks to a new scientific field, paleomicrobiology, which studies ancient microorganisms from archaeological remains through DNA sequencing.

The research group analysed ancient DNA samples collected in El Salt (Spain), a site where many Neanderthals lived. To be more precise, they analysed the ancient DNA extracted from 50,000 years old sedimentary faeces (the oldest sample of faecal material available to date). In this way, they managed to piece together the composition of the micro-organisms populating the intestine of Neanderthals. By comparing the composition of the Neanderthals' microbiota to ours, many similarities aroused.

"Through the analysis of ancient DNA, we were able to isolate a core of microorganisms shared with modern Homo sapiens", explains Silvia Turroni, a researcher at the University of Bologna and first author of the study. "This finding allows us to state that these ancient micro-organisms populated the intestine of our species before the separation between Sapiens and Neanderthals, which occurred about 700,000 years ago".

Safeguarding the microbiota

These ancestral components of the human gut microbiota include many well-known bacteria (among which Blautia, Dorea, Roseburia, Ruminococcus and Faecalibacterium) that are fundamental to our health. Indeed, by producing short-chain fatty acids from dietary fibre, these bacteria regulate our metabolic and immune balance. There is also the Bifidobacterium: a microorganism playing a key role in regulating our immune defences, especially in early childhood. Finally, in the Neanderthal gut microbiota, researchers identified some of those "old friends". This confirms the researchers' hypotheses about the ancestral nature of these components and their recent depletion in the human gut microbiota due to our modern life context.

"In the current modernisation scenario, in which there is a progressive reduction of microbiota diversity, this information could guide integrated diet- and lifestyle-tailored strategies to safeguard the micro-organisms that are fundamental to our health", concludes Candela. "To this end, promoting lifestyles that are sustainable for our gut microbiota is of the utmost importance, as it will help maintain the configurations that are compatible with our biology".

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
microbiota
app
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Healthy people infected with Covid for sake of science should be paid: Experts

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:32 AM IST
A new study has assessed the ethics of paying participants to take part in so-called 'Human Infection Challenge Studies' (HICS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Covid-19: Substance abuse, mental health issues up in obese people amid pandemic

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Obesity-related health conditions include heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer that are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Body mass index (BMI), gender, and high blood pressure are among the most heavily weighted factors.(Unsplash)
Body mass index (BMI), gender, and high blood pressure are among the most heavily weighted factors.(Unsplash)
health

Computer can determine whether you'll die from Covid, finds study

ANI, Copenhagen [denmark]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Using patient data, artificial intelligence can make a 90 per cent accurate assessment of whether a person will die from Covid-19 or not, according to new research at the University of Copenhagen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An international research group led by the University of Bologna achieved this result by extracting and analysing ancient DNA from 50,000-year-old faecal sediments sampled at the archaeological site of El Salt, near Alicante (Spain).(Pixabay)
An international research group led by the University of Bologna achieved this result by extracting and analysing ancient DNA from 50,000-year-old faecal sediments sampled at the archaeological site of El Salt, near Alicante (Spain).(Pixabay)
health

Study reveals Nehandertals' gut microbiota, bacteria helping our health

ANI, Bologna [italy]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Neanderthals' gut microbiota already included some beneficial micro-organisms that are also found in our own intestine, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty shares recipe of her immunity boosting drink(Instagram/ theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty shares recipe of her immunity boosting drink(Instagram/ theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty's golden potion is great for immunity and digestion: Recipe

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty recently shared the recipe of a drink that the actor has been giving to her son Viaan-Raj every morning since he was five. The potion is great for digestion and also helps boost immunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

New study examines addiction medicine treatment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The study marks one of the first scientifically robust assessments of a new model of treating HIV in lower or middle income countries where injection drug use is a major cause of HIV infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Using Artificial Intelligence to prevent harm caused by immunotherapy

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Until recently, researchers and oncologists had placed these lung cancer patients into two broad categories: those who would benefit from immunotherapy, and those who likely would not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Scripps research laboratory of chemist Kim Janda, PhD and his team have developed experimental vaccines that have shown in rodents to blunt the deadly effects of fentanyl. (Unsplash)
The Scripps research laboratory of chemist Kim Janda, PhD and his team have developed experimental vaccines that have shown in rodents to blunt the deadly effects of fentanyl. (Unsplash)
health

Deadliest of synthetic opioids can be weakened by experimental vaccine: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:52 PM IST
During Covid-19, as the opioid epidemic raged on with an even greater force, researchers have been working on new therapeutic interventions that may be helpful in preventing the bulk of deaths due to opioid overdose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, by researchers at the University of Kentucky establishes what they believe is a new way to predict the risk years before a clinical diagnosis.(Unsplash)
The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, by researchers at the University of Kentucky establishes what they believe is a new way to predict the risk years before a clinical diagnosis.(Unsplash)
health

A new method to predict individual risk of cognitive decline

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The early prognosis of high-risk older adults for amnestic mild cognitive impairment, using non-invasive and sensitive neuro markers, is key for early prevention of Alzheimer's disease, suggested the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
health

Living with alexithymia: When you can’t put a name to what you’re feeling

By Natasha Rego
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Imagine living through these times saddled with a condition that keeps you from identifying or expressing the emotions felt by yourself or others
READ FULL STORY
Close
This study led by researchers from the University of Iowa, with colleagues in Denmark and China, has been published in the journal, JAMA Neurology.(Pixabay)
This study led by researchers from the University of Iowa, with colleagues in Denmark and China, has been published in the journal, JAMA Neurology.(Pixabay)
health

Lower risk of Parkinson's disease associated with prostate medication

ANI, Iowa [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:29 PM IST
The recent findings of a large observational study suggest that lower risk of developing Parkinson's disease is associated with taking a particular type of medication, that is used for the treatment of enlarged prostate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus patients who had an OHCA had a 3.4-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days, while IHCA patients had a 2.3-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days.(Unsplash)
Coronavirus patients who had an OHCA had a 3.4-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days, while IHCA patients had a 2.3-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days.(Unsplash)
health

Covid-19 patients have higher risk of dying after cardiac arrest

ANI, Washington (us)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:08 PM IST
A new study has found that Covid-19 patients who suffer cardiac arrest have a higher probability of dying in comparison to those who are not infected with it. Women particularly have a nine times higher chance of dying due to the same reason.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Self-control significantly affects well-being and objective success in life.(Unsplash)
Self-control significantly affects well-being and objective success in life.(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on elements that drive people to improve self-control

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:43 PM IST
A new study has found that people differ as to how strongly they desire better self-control, and reveals some of the factors affecting this desire.
READ FULL STORY
Close
statement. The annual event organised by the Hindu Swyamsevak Sangha (HSS) was held in different locations across 43 States and was attended by elected officials. (Unsplash)
statement. The annual event organised by the Hindu Swyamsevak Sangha (HSS) was held in different locations across 43 States and was attended by elected officials. (Unsplash)
health

Thousands of Americans participate in two-week-long Yogathon

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Thousands of Americans participated in the annual Surya Namaskar Yogathon organised by a Hindu Sangha across the US to create awareness about yoga and its advantages in achieving a healthy body, mind and spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala Gram Panchayat enforcing social distance with the use of umbrellas(Twitter/drthomasisaac)
Kerala Gram Panchayat enforcing social distance with the use of umbrellas(Twitter/drthomasisaac)
health

Social distancing might be more beneficial for individuals during pandemic

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:33 AM IST
  • A recently published study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has shown that maintaining social distance is more beneficial for individuals on a personal level and not just for the society on a larger scale.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP