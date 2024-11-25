Study says married men age slower than singles but it's not the same case for women

Marriage's effects on ageing may depend on gender and a person's relationship status and history. A study recently published in the journal International Social Work found that married men age slower than those who do not tie the knot — but the same cannot necessarily be said for women. Also read | Unlocking the secrets of healthy ageing Staying married slows down ageing in men, as per a new study. (Representative Photo: Pexels)

Married men vs married women

Overall, the new study showed married men aged more successfully than their never-married peers. But that’s only if they stay married — separation, divorce and the death of a spouse were likely to have a negative impact.

The new findings revealed that married women did not age much differently than their female peers who never married. Those who did get hitched and then unhitched were shown to be at a disadvantage over their married and single friends. However, never-married women aged more successfully than those who experienced divorce or widowhood, as per the study.

Previous research has highlighted the benefits of marriage, including improved physical and mental health, but these studies often failed to account for changes in marital status over time or how these dynamics might differ for men and women.

More about the study

The study of older Canadians tracked the health and well-being of adults, aged 45 to 85, over a period of 20 years to understand how their marital status impacted their health. It looked at a list of markers to determine whether or not each participant had aged 'successfully'.

The researchers sought to adopt a more comprehensive and inclusive definition, incorporating physical, psychological, social, and emotional well-being, to better capture the lived experiences of older adults.

The study's first author Mabel Ho, a research affiliate of the Institute of Life Course and Aging at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, said, “I am a registered social worker and have worked in gerontological social work for over 20 years. Supporting older adults in living and aging well has always been my passion. Our study followed over 7,000 middle-aged and older Canadians, and we noticed that some people aged well while others did not. By understanding factors associated with successful aging, we can better support older adults to thrive in later life.”

