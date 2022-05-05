Summer eye care regime: 6 tips to protect your eyes from harsh heat waves

When Samuel Richardson said, “Where words are restrained, the eyes often talk a great deal”, we couldn't help but romanticise the body part for its exceptional beauty and with summers here we can't help but take a proactive approach to eye care against the harsh heat waves to maintain their healthy evocativeness in the long run. Summer weather is often a trigger to eye diseases and many studies have linked eye diseases with individual lifestyle factors such as smoking, obesity or hypertension hence, adherence to healthy lifestyle is encouraged in order to prevent this age-related disease which can also be prevented with primary prevention and early detection approaches.

Dr Jimmy Mittal, MS Ophthalmology, Mittal Eye Care Center, shared, “Cornea burn, dry eye, tired eyes, pain and allergies are some of the common ophthalmological issues of the summer season. When people think of sunburns, the focus mostly is on skin but very few are aware of the fact that excessive heat and harmful UV rays can also lead to corneal burns, a condition where one gets blurry vision, dryness and a gritty feeling in the eye. Therefore, it becomes all the more important to adhere to an eyecare regime during summers because our eyes’ tear film gets evaporated due to the direct exposure to sunlight and excessive heat.”

He listed 6 essential eye care tips one should religiously follow for healthy eyes:

1. Wear sunglasses when stepping out - As sunscreens are essential for skin, so do the shades for eyes. When you are stepping out in the peak summers, go for oversized shades as it will provide extra protection to your eyes. Shades protect the eyes from cornea burn from the damaging UV rays. Some of the major symptoms of cornea burn are dryness, discomfort and tearing up.

2. Remain hydrated - Yes, intake of a good volume of fluids is imperative for your better eye health. Since in summers our eyes’ tear film often gets evaporated, therefore drinking more water can help your body produce a healthy volume of tears. But one should refrain from having alcohol and caffeine because it leads to dehydration.

3. Keep your eyes lubricated with eye drops - Sometimes, remaining hydrated is not sufficient. This is when one should keep an eye drop handy (after consulting with an ophthalmologist) because summer paves way to eye dryness and irritation, which often ends up in pain in the eyes or swelling. To bid adieu to this condition it is recommended to use eye drops on prescription. It will lubricate the eyes and eliminate the pain and dryness.

4. Be careful when you are applying sunscreen on your face - Summer means application of oodles of sunscreen on the face to block the sun damage. But one should be cautious while applying it near and around your eyes and eyelid region. Sunscreens, which are high in SPF, generally cause discomfort to the eyes if they accidentally go inside. Though it won’t lead to permanent eye damage, it can cause chemical burns to the surface of the eyes. It can be a little discomforting and painful for a few days.

5. Avoid midday sun - Restrict your movement in the sun during the later hours of the morning or afternoon, if it’s not that essential. This is the time the sun shines bright and UV rays are at peak. Protecting your eyes from dangerous UV rays is essential for optimal eye health and maintaining your vision.

6. Always wear eye protection while doing outdoor activities - Besides protecting the eyes from the UV rays, one should wear eye protection when involved in outdoor activities like swimming, mowing the garden or doing woodwork outside. Ensure to wear protection like glasses, goggles, helmets or shields, or face shields to guard your eyes and face from potential damage.

In order to keep summer eye issues at bay, one needs to take a proactive approach to eye care. Don’t forget to visit your ophthalmologist at regular intervals.

