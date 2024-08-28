Suniel Shetty’s secret to looking young and great even at 63: Actor reveals the one thing that'll never be on his plate

Suniel Shetty is looking younger with each passing day, and the actor gives the credit to his diet, training and his healthy lifestyle habits. A year back, Suniel Shetty did an interview with the podcast channel BeerBiceps. A segment of the video recently resurfaced in which Suniel Shetty spoke of his diet and fitness routine. When asked what keeps him young, Suniel Shetty replied saying that it is 80 percent diet, 10 percent training and 10 percent habits. Suniel Shetty spoke of his diet and fitness routine.(Youtube/BeerBiceps, Instagram/@suniel.shetty)

What does a day look like in Suniel Shetty’s life?

The actor mentioned that he strictly maintains the routine of waking up early by 5-6 AM. He prefers working out early in the morning. He is also focused on going to bed at night by 9-10 PM. Speaking about the days when he fails to stick to this routine, Suniel Shetty added that he still wakes up the next day in the morning. He catches up on the lost sleep during the week.

What is Suniel Shetty’s diet?

Suniel Shetty mentioned that he prefers having simple home-cooked meals. Even though he enjoys having food from outside, he avoids ordering. He likes knowing what is there in his food – for outside food, it becomes difficult to know the additives and preservatives used. The actor mentioned that he rejects all ‘whites’ in his food, such as white rice, sugar or salt.

Suniel Shetty’s advice on supplements

Suniel Shetty in the interview spoke of his injury and mentioned that he needs to address it with his nutritionist. He also mentioned that that every stage of life, the body needs certain nutrients which are given to it as supplements. Since each body is different, a proper blood routine must be done to understand the deficiencies and then correct them. Suniel Shetty added that we should not consume supplements just because the world is telling us to. We should do a proper test and understand the deficiencies and take steps accordingly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.