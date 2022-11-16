Suniel Shetty talks about fitness, shares that there’s no secret sauce or magical fix

Actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, who made his LinkedIn debut in August this year, often shares his thoughts on the American business and employment site. His views resonate with many and create a buzz online. Shetty now took to the platform to talk about fitness and how it has helped him both personally and professionally. While denying any secret sauce or magical fix to keep himself fit even at 62, Suniel Shetty shared a powerful mantra. It is to focus on why one needs to stay fit and how will eventually fall in place.

“The good thing though is that fitness is actually a lot simpler than it’s made out to be. With an overload of information, we tend to complicate things. The great thing is, the HOW part becomes a lot simpler once you figure out the WHY part,” read a part of the detailed caption posted by Suniel Shetty on LinkedIn. “That being fit & healthy will have the most positive impact on your life, professionally, is just a bonus...Wishing everyone a healthier, happier and a more impactful life,” he added.

Not just this, he also shared a lengthy video that highlights what fitness is, what significance it holds in his life and how it helped him make the best use of opportunities that came his way. He further shared why one needs to focus on their health and how staying fit and healthy will help them in their professional journey. And if you’re someone who is looking for a little push to start your fitness journey, we highly recommend you watch the video.

Take a look at Suniel Shetty’s LinkedIn post below:

The post was shared two days ago on LinkedIn, and it has since raked up more than 17,000 reactions and over a thousand comments. Many also reposted his LinkedIn post.

“At 44 I still have the energy of a 18 year old playing volleys and smaching the tennis ball or practicing on the wall to perfect my backhand....and the secret sauce is being on my feet whole day long and loving each step of it..... Sunil sir, more than your regime, its your posts that rattles the mind and refreshes the soul…resonate with each word…hats off for staying fit and rocking it!!” posted an individual. To this, Suniel Shetty replied with a rocket emoji.

“Inspirational Suniel Shetty, I have a question for you, apart from core focus to fit forever. How much you are sleeping regularly and how are you copping up with such a busy schedule to prioritise time for it?” enquired another. Suniel Shetty replied that he sleeps 7-8 hours and trains daily for an hour or so.

A third wrote, “Wait a min Sir, you are 62? Genuinely, I thought you are 50 or something! Hats off to your dedication! Hopefully, the youth of India today will be able to follow your footsteps! Thank you for the video, Sir Suniel Shetty.” Suniel Shetty replied to his comment and wrote, “62 and in the best shape of my life. Mentally and physically! Thank you and god bless.”

