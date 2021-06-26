Sunny Leone goes cycling with husband Daniel Weber and flaunts post-workout glow

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber got onboard the fitness bandwagon recently, and we are inspired. Giving us weekend workout motivation, the actor took to her Instagram account to share pictures and a video starring her and Daniel cycling around the streets of Mumbai. As the Covid-19 restrictions are eased partially in many states, cycling seems to be a great socially distanced workout option.

Sunny shared glimpses from her cycling session with the caption, “Catch me if you can.” She posted two photos in which she flaunted her post-workout glow while sitting on her cycle.

The actor wore a full-sleeve top with black and white training tights and lace-up shoes. She tied her locks in a sleek hairdo to keep her cycling session fuss-free. To follow Covid-19 health guidelines, Sunny wore a black face mask with her outfit. As for Daniel, he chose a white tank top with grey pants and a white face mask for the regimen.

In the video posted by Sunny, the actor was seen taking a bike ride with her husband Daniel and later posing for the paparazzi as they took the couple’s pictures.

Benefits:

For the uninitiated, cycling is a healthy, fun, and low-impact form of exercise. It is a great way to build muscle strength as one uses all of their major muscle groups to pedal. It increases stamina, strength and aerobic health. Apart from this, riding a bicycle increases cardiovascular fitness. It enhances flexibility, joint mobility, posture and coordination. It also decreases stress levels and strengthens the bones.

On the professional front, Sunny was keeping busy with the television reality show MTV Splitsvilla. She hosted the show along with Rannvijay Singha. The latest season was shot at the Poovar Island Resorts in Kerala, keeping in mind all the Covid-19 restrictions.

