Swara Bhasker's kickboxing workout at beach will knock out your mid-week blues

A fun workout that targets muscles throughout our entire body is goals and ending our quest for the same is Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker who made sweating out the calories look all picturesque with her kickboxing session at the beach. Those looking for a workout that is good for the heart, joints, strength, balance and coordination should take fitness inspiration from Swara whose recent kickboxing session at the beach is a healthy motivation to tame stress.

Taking to her social media handle recently, the diva shared videos that gave a glimpse into her robust exercise session with her fitness trainer Abbas Morbiwala and the sun, sand and sea cheering her on. Donning a casual round neck T-shirt that came with half sleeves, teamed with a pair of short tights and hair pulled back into a top knot, Swara ditched the boxing gloves yet packed some neat punches and kicks to knock out our mid-week blues like a pro.

The sun in the backdrop outlined her silhouette as she worked out intensely on the beach and gave a sneak-peek of her dedication towards fitness till the sun went down and clouds canopied above. She captioned the videos, “#kickingthebs #beachworkout #beachvibes #workoutmotivation #ijustgotstarted (sic)” and “Just a bull, not in a China shop. And other shitty captions. Whatever the workout was fun! #scenesfromthebeach #beachvibes #beachworkout #workoutmotivation #nature #workout (sic).”

Kickboxing provides more than building muscle and making calories cry. It offers an overall tone to the body and is a great exercise to increase strength along with burning calories.

Here are some of its health benefits:

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

