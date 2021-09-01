Swara Bhasker parties with new bride Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. See photos

Actor Swara Bhasker took to Instagram Stories to share pictures from a party she attended with newly married Rhea Kapoor and her sister, actor Sonam Kapoor.

Rhea married filmmaker Karan Boolani in August in a low key function at her father Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home.

Sharing a picture with Rhea, Swara wrote: “With the latest and coolest bride on the block…@rheakapoor making marriage seem like a vibe!” Sharing a picture with Sonam and designer Shehla Khan, Swara wrote: "It was an intervention and we had a breakthrough today, didn't we @shehlaakhan I know @sonamkapoor agrees!"

Swara Bhasker with Sonam and Shehla Khan.

She also shared a picture of Sonam and her with a heart emoji as her caption. Karan Boolani's sister Karishma Boolani also shared a picture with Swara.

Rhea produced the 2018 film Veere De Wedding which starred Swara along with Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania.

Swara Bhasker with Cookie Boolani and Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam and Swara are known to be good friends. Swara had once revealed how Sonam had gone out of her way to ensure that Swara got to attend her wedding. Speaking to Radio City, Swara had mentioned how Sonam had been upset that the wedding date of Swara's brother Ishan (March 12) clashed with hers. As per a News 18 report, Swara said: “Sonam entered (Veere Di Wedding set) looking very upset. I got an idea what it was about. Sonam even asked me if I could convince my parents in order to get Ishan’s wedding date changed.”

She also revealed that she too had been trying to convince Sunita and Anil Kapoor to shift Sonam's wedding. Thankfully, things fell in place and Swara could attend Sonam's May 2018 wedding.

Sharing several pictures from the wedding, Swara had written: “@sonamkapoor you are one of the most genuinely beautiful and giving people I’ve ever known.. There have been so many times I’ve learnt from your generosity & gracious conduct.. You have such a big, loving giving heart.. and it seems you have found a fellow genuine, generous, loving soul in @anandahuja .. May your life together be full of every joy, contentment & celebration.. Here’s to a long and happy innings of togetherness & bliss u both!#sonamkishaadi.”