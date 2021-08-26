Step inside Swara Bhasker's 'new old house', see pics of griha pravesh ceremony

Actor Swara Bhasker has shared photos from the 'griha pravesh' ceremony at her house, which recently underwent a makeover. Swara revealed that she hadn't stayed at the house since 2019.

"The Gods have approved!" Swara wrote in a tweet on Thursday, adding the hashtags 'Griha Pravesh' and 'New Old House' and 'New Beginnings'. She also included eight pictures from the puja, in which she sat next to the 'pandit' who performed it.

One picture also showed Swara with a goofy expression on her face, while another showed her looking more serious. Previously, the actor had provided some context about the 'move'. She'd written in a tweet, "Moving back into my new ‘old’ house after 2.5 years! 1st night in my own house after Feb 2019 feels gratifying & blessed! The world, all our lives, my life have changed with the pandemic & loss.. & yet there is so much to be grateful for & cherish! Goodnight peeps. Finally!”

Swara had also shared pictures of the house when it was under renovation, and had sought fans' feedback. After she moved in, she revealed that her favourite spot in the house is where the bookshelf is located.

Also read: Swara Bhasker says she ‘can’t even post a photo of a flower without people linking it to masturbation’

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Swara spoke about the difficulty she had in finding accommodation when she first moved to Mumbai, and said that she even lived in an office for some time. "No society in Mumbai was ready to rent a house to two single girls, one of whom was trying to get into the film industry. They asked us, ‘Will you be meeting boys?’ We said ‘yes’. I even got into fights with a few landlords who were being very kattar (staunch). I started explaining to them our fundamental rights – Article 19 of the Indian Constitution. Our broker said, ‘Madam, if you want to do all this, go find a house somewhere else, I can’t help you’. We eventually found a house in a building which wasn’t a part of a society. It was a new construction and there were not a lot of occupants. That’s how I got my first house," she said, narrating the story.