Swastika Mukherjee on how she maintains work-life balance: ‘I don't believe that I need to shoot every day’ | Interview

Actor Swastika Mukherjee has been busy with the promotions of Durgapur Junction, which released in theatres on April 25. The actor has been a prolific presence in the Bengali film industry for over two decades, smoothly transitioning from Television to films. In the last few years, she has managed to make an impact with her roles in Bollywood titles, including Paatal Lok and Qala. In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor reveals how she makes it a point to take time off in between projects and de-stress herself. Swastika Mukherjee shares that she believes in prioritizing in self care over everything else.

'I absolutely don't do multiple projects together'

The actor says, “I take a lot of time off. I don't believe that I need to shoot every day, and don't give a lot of importance to how much work I am able to do. Even if I think about my career, the quality speaks louder than the quantity, and I absolutely don't do multiple projects together. I want to concentrate on one work and don't feel the need to finish one shoot today and then start another shoot tomorrow. Of course, my work demands a lot of juggling between Calcutta and Mumbai, a lot of travelling, and there are times when the schedule goes a little haywire… but given the opportunity, I give a lot of time to myself.”

On the importance of keeping written notes

Swastika also opens up on her habit of writing and maintaining that habit, adding, “I read a lot, write whenever I want… and am obsessed with notebooks. They are always lying around me and I can't keep track of where I keep them sometimes. My mother used to tell both me and my sister (Ajopa Mukherjee) that until a person sits down to write something, it does not register in their minds. One needs to put their energy into writing something down.”

Homework as an actor

The actor stresses that taking time off is also important to grow as an actor. She reasons, “I also watch a lot of content, because that is how I do my homework. I am a huge fan of Nordic tales, so I watch a lot of content that is coming from Scandinavian industry. A lot of times I watch the content in their original language and I keep the subtitles off. I watch it and if I feel there are things I can take, and understand how the actor is bringing out a particular emotion, that registers in me that okay, this is also a manner in which an emotional scene can be performed. There are so many ways an actor can approach a scene. I feel the need to do this homework as an actor, and try to concentrate on the performance.”

‘I watched Mare of Easttown 5-6 times’

She adds, “To grow as an actor, I need to constantly upgrade myself, and there is no better way than seeing how other actors are approaching their work. It is not just inspiration. I watched Mare of Easttown 5-6 times, first as an audience and then I rewatched specific scenes just to see how an actor like Kate Winslet is going about such a horrifying, emotional space. I want to remember that and approach it myself when I get the chance. This homework is for me, because if I am shooting everyday and working constantly, then how do you upgrade oneself as an actor?”

On her priorities

Swastika is also known for frequently advocating for animal rights and their welfare. She adds that it is something that is first in her list of priorities. “I am not a very social person, I don't go out at all. If I am not working, I am always at home. Since I do a lot of work for the rescue and rehabilitation of strays, that takes up a lot of personal time. I have to call people, I have to take dogs to the hospital… get them picked and try to arrange funds. I think at this juncture, that is my first priority. My professional work comes second in line,” she concludes.