Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Tahira Kashyap’s ‘shoulder workout/dance/stretch’ is best fitness inspo today
health

Tahira Kashyap’s ‘shoulder workout/dance/stretch’ is best fitness inspo today

Tahira Kashyap adds ‘some jerks’ to her ‘shoulder workout/dance/stretch’ while exercising in a face mask to Badshah’s Awaara song and that is exactly the peppy, groovy energy we need to hit the grind this Sunday | Watch
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Tahira Kashyap’s ‘shoulder workout/dance/stretch’ is best fitness inspo today(Instagram/tahirakashyap)

Ditching heavy gym equipments to nail a simple yet effective at-home-workout, Bollywood filmmaker Tahira Kashyap served the best fitness inspiration this Sunday as she gave fans a sneak-peek of her “shoulder workout/dance/stretch” to not only increase flexibility but also improve posture, reduce stress and body aches. Adding “some jerks” to her “shoulder workout/dance/stretch” while exercising in a face mask to Badshah’s Awaara song, Tahira laid the perfect peppy and groovy energy we needed to hit the grind this Sunday.

Taking to her social media handle, Tahira shared a video straight from the gym which gave fans a sneak-peek of her fun exercise routine and we are charged up to burn some calories in a similar enthusiastic way. The video featured the diva donning a casual round-neck onion-pink tee, teamed with a pair of white track pants and her luscious red hair pulled back into a side ponytail.

Accessorising her athleisure look with a smartwatch, a pair of glasses and the fashion accessory of the year – a white face mask, Tahira sat on an exercise machine as she turned on the volume of the Punjabi track and moved her shoulders to the beats while nailing some stretches and dance moves along the way. She shared in the caption, “The shoulder workout/dance/stretch while making sure nobody watches and in the process getting conscious, losing beats, then again redeeming myself by adding some jerks, still hoping nobody sees and then posting for the world to see… such a hypocrite #workout #losingmyplotbutnotmymask #reels (sic).”

Benefits of simple stretching:

Apart from increase flexibility, improving posture and reducing stress and body aches, stretching on a regular basis can help increase one’s range of motion and give more freedom of movement. It can help improve the practitioner’s performance in an athletic event by preparing their muscles for the activity.

Stretching regularly increases blood flow to muscles that in turn shorten recovery time of an injury, reduces muscle soreness, prevent future back pain by strengthening back muscles and reduces the risk of muscle strain. It is great for stress relief and can calm the mind by helping reduce the tension one feels from headaches.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tahira kashyap workout dance stretching stretches fitness jerk exercises face mask badshah awaara sunday viral video healthy
TRENDING NEWS

Six-year-old girl identifies 93 airlines by their plane tails in one minute

This video involving a cat has a hilariously surprising twist. Seen it yet?

Video of this 16-year-old dog taking a nap while floating in pool is super sweet

Bystanders rush in to steady out-of-control carnival ride in Michigan. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP