Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer reveals 3 surprising reasons your weight may increase during fat loss: From stress to sleep

Have you ever started a weight-loss plan, seen encouraging results in the first few weeks, and then suddenly noticed the scale stop moving, or even go up? While it can feel frustrating, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re doing something wrong.

Fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh reveals why the scale can rise during fat loss.(Instagram/@officialsiddharthasingh)

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According to fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has trained celebrities such as Tamannaah Bhatia, temporary weight gain during a fat-loss journey is often a normal part of the process. In an Instagram post shared on June 15, he explained that fluctuations on the scale do not necessarily indicate fat gain and are often a natural part of the body's adaptation to a weight-loss plan. (Also read: From 50°C heat to flash floods: Mental health expert explains how ‘climate anxiety’ is lingering in people’s minds )

“When you first get on a structured plan, it’s common to see quick results. But over time, the human body adapts. It’s incredibly efficient and learns to function with the changes you’re making, which is why progress may slow down or your weight may even increase temporarily,” says Siddhartha Singh.

Why does weight fluctuate

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{{^usCountry}} A rise in body weight doesn’t always indicate fat gain. Several factors can influence what the scale shows on any given day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A rise in body weight doesn’t always indicate fat gain. Several factors can influence what the scale shows on any given day. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Weight fluctuations can happen for a number of reasons. For women, menstrual cycles can cause temporary water retention. High-sodium meals, such as sushi or processed foods, can make the body hold on to extra water. Stress, hydration levels, and even sleep patterns can also affect the number you see on the scale,” explains Siddhartha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Weight fluctuations can happen for a number of reasons. For women, menstrual cycles can cause temporary water retention. High-sodium meals, such as sushi or processed foods, can make the body hold on to extra water. Stress, hydration levels, and even sleep patterns can also affect the number you see on the scale,” explains Siddhartha. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These fluctuations are often temporary and may have little to do with actual fat loss progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These fluctuations are often temporary and may have little to do with actual fat loss progress. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the biggest mistakes people make during a plateau is abandoning their routine too soon. “The most important thing is to trust the process. Have faith in your plan and stay consistent with your nutrition, workouts, and recovery. Results don’t always show up in a straight line, but if you’re doing the right things consistently, progress will come,” says Siddhartha.

When adjustments become necessary

While patience is important, there are times when the body genuinely adapts to a routine and requires strategic changes.

“If you’re staying consistent and still not seeing progress over a longer period, that’s when it’s time to make subtle adjustments. Small changes in nutrition, activity levels, or training intensity can help restart progress without having to completely overhaul your lifestyle,” Siddhartha explains.

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Experts recommend tracking more than just body weight. Measurements, progress photos, energy levels, strength gains, and how clothes fit can often provide a clearer picture of overall transformation.

“Fat loss is about much more than a number on the scale. Focus on building healthy habits and improving your overall fitness. The scale is only one tool, and it doesn’t tell the whole story,” concludes Siddhartha.

The next time your weight goes up after initial success, remember that fluctuations are a normal part of the journey. Instead of panicking, stay consistent, trust the process, and make informed adjustments when needed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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