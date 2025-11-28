Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer shares 5 things he has been eating for 10 years to keep fitness on track

Certain foods have a permanent spot in the diet, the everyday staples you rely on to stay nourished, energised and on track for your fitness. These foods tend to stay year after year, with maybe a few variations, but the core remains the same. For celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has worked with Tamannah Bhatia, there are some long-term staples that support his fitness goals because of how practical and simple they are. Let's take a closer look at all the foods that have been consistent on his diet, the ones he has been eating for the last 10 years. Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals what is in his long-term diet routine. (Picture credit: Instagram)

These are the 5 things which stayed in his diet for almost a decade, signifying how they may help in supporting long-term health goals.

1. Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is readily available and can be easily ordered online, often delivered within minutes. Ten years ago, when Greek yoghurt was still new in the market, he would make his own hung curd at home instead.

2. Eggs

The fitness trainer revealed eggs as one of his most trusted protein sources. Since they come in their natural shell, they are far less likely to be adulterated, and they always provide consistent nutrition every time. Siddhartha said, “Each egg is gonna give you 6 grams of protein. Easy, cheap protein, and can be made in 20 different ways.”

3. Fruit

Fruits remained a key part of his daily routine, always because of the great fibre content. It also helped to keep his cravings at bay. He said," It also helps me feel fuller for longer because I can eat a lot of fruit, and it does not have as many calories, so especially when I am trying to lose weight, or I am on a calorie deficit. This fruit really helps me out." So if you are managing weight, fruits provide satiety without excess calories.

4. Chicken

The fourth food that has been a regular part of Siddhartha's diet is chicken. He said, “Chicken is one of my major sources of protein. I have around 400 grams of chicken every day, that alone gives me 120 grams of protein.” It is a reliable source of nutrition, and the high protein content helps him meet a wide range of fitness goals.

5. Bread

The last food that has been on his diet for 10 years might surprise many, because it's a carbohydrate and carbs are often eliminated and even unfairly demonised. Yet for him, it's a staple that fits perfectly into his diet because bread can be healthy in the right portions.

“Bread has been demonised by everybody, but it is a carb source like any other carb source, like rice, like roti, potatoes and even fruit that's a carb source as well. If you know how to eat bread and if you can fit it in your calorific needs for the day, bread is something I really enjoy on a daily basis,” Siddhartha elaborated.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.