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Tamil Nadu policeman shares workout and diet secrets for fit body: Running, skipping, beetroot juice, rice with veggies

A policeman revealed his fitness regimen, which includes running, strength training, and a balanced diet. He also shared his advice on combating drug addiction.

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:43 pm IST
By Sanya Panwar
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In an Instagram video shared by content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan on May 2, a policeman from the narcotics division in Tamil Nadu revealed his fitness and diet routine, highlighting the importance of staying active, especially for younger generations. Also read | Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals

An Instagram post showcases a Tamil Nadu policeman's disciplined fitness and diet regimen. (Instagram/fit.blog.by.jc)

In a profession often characterised by high stress, irregular hours, and the physical demands of maintaining public safety, he shared how he counters sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles.

Policeman's workout and diet routine

The policeman detailed a rigorous daily routine consisting of a 2 km-run, push-ups and skipping and strength training twice a week. His diet focuses on balanced nutrition:

⦿ Breakfast: Oats and a unique beetroot juice blend. His beetroot juice recipe comprises beetroot, amla (Indian gooseberry), ginger, and carrot.

⦿ Lunch and dinner: Rice with vegetables, eggs, soy chunks, and 200 grams of chicken.

⦿ Snacks: Guava in the evening.

Advice on lifestyle

The policeman also offered advice on daily habits and the broader issue of drug addiction among youth. "Eat dinner before 9 pm," he recommended. Addressing the impact of narcotics, he said, “Kids are addicted to narcotics-related substances; we have to pull them out of it. Parents must keep an eye on them. We have to create awareness regarding this. They should engage in some physical activity. That will definitely pull them out of it.”

Per WHO, physical activity reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety and enhances overall well-being. Engaging in sports and exercise can be a protective factor against substance abuse, providing a healthy outlet and improving self-esteem and cognitive function. The WHO recommends at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week for adults to maintain optimal health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar

With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.

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