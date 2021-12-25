The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn't over yet.

These charts and this article are updated every Friday between 1100 and 1300 UTC. Last updated: December 24, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What's the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for five out of 188 countries and territories.

Please note: The number of newly reported cases highly depends on a country's ability to conduct tests and its strategy for administering tests. Additionally, some countries have been criticized for not accurately reporting case numbers.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation deteriorated slightly: 95 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with the previous 14 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers — which can reflect local outbreaks as well as nationwide spread — in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Africa: Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Africa: Angola, Botswana, Burundi, Central African Republic, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Americas: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Canada

Europe: Malta, San Marino, Spain

Oceania: Australia

More new cases:

Asia: Bangladesh, China, Cyprus, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Palestinian territories

Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Guinea Bissau, Libya, Mali, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia

Americas: Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, United States of America, Uruguay

Europe: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Monaco, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Oceania: Fiji, Vanuatu

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Asia: Laos, Taiwan

Europe: Luxembourg

Fewer new cases:

Asia: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Yemen

Africa: Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea, Mauritania, Niger, Seychelles, Sudan

Americas: Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Guyana, Mexico, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Europe: Albania, Andorra, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine

Oceania: New Zealand

Less than half as many new cases:

Asia: Armenia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Philippines, Singapore, Timor Leste

Africa: Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius

Americas: Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Haiti, Honduras

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic

Oceania: Papua New Guinea

Zero new cases:

Asia: Tajikistan

Europe: Vatican

Oceania: Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>and <strong>Twitter</strong>.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON