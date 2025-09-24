These 7 yoga poses can help you relieve neck and cervical pain, suggests yoga expert Akshar

Neck stiffness and cervical pain have become incredibly common today due to long hours at desks, mobile screens, and poor posture. While painkillers may give temporary relief, yoga offers a natural, effective way to ease discomfort and strengthen the neck and back muscles. Gentle stretches and mindful breathing not only reduce stiffness but also improve flexibility, blood circulation, and posture. All you need is just a mat and a few minutes daily. With consistent practice, these poses can release tension, calm your mind, and prevent future cervical issues. Try these yoga poses at home to get rid of neck pain!(Adobe Stock)

Health Shots reached out to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, to share some easy yoga poses for cervical pain relief. He said, "These quick poses can help you get rid of neck and shoulder pain quickly and relax."

7 yoga poses to relieve cervical pain

Here are seven simple yoga poses that target the neck, shoulders, and spine to help you feel lighter, relaxed, and pain-free:

1. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

It stretches the chest and strengthens the spine while improving posture and boosting blood circulation in the upper body. Steps:

Lie flat on your stomach with palms beside your chest.

Inhale, press palms into the mat, and gently lift your chest.

Keep elbows close, shoulders relaxed, and gaze forward.

Hold for 15–20 seconds, then exhale and lower down.

2. Cat-cow pose (Marjaryasana-bitilasana)

This pose increases spinal flexibility, gently stretches the neck, and enhances posture by relieving pain. Steps:

Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.

Inhale, arch your back, lift your chin and tailbone (cow).

Exhale, round your back, tucking your chin to your chest (cat).

Repeat 8–10 times, syncing movement with breath.

3. Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

It strengthens the back and neck muscles, supports spinal alignment, and relieves tension caused by long sitting hours. Steps:

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and keep your feet hip-width apart.

Inhale, press feet into the floor, and lift hips upward.

Keep your shoulders grounded, and clasp your hands under your back.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then slowly release.

4. Bow pose (Dhanurasana)

This pose stretches the chest, shoulders, and neck while energizing the spine and correcting poor posture. Steps:

Lie on your stomach, bend your knees, and hold your ankles with your hands.

Inhale, lift chest and thighs off the mat, pulling ankles upward.

Keep gaze forward, breathing deeply.

Hold for 15–20 seconds, then release.

5. Thread the needle pose

It releases tightness in the shoulders and upper back, improves spinal flexibility, and soothes cervical tension. Steps:

Start on all fours.

Slide your right arm under the left arm, palm facing up.

Rest your right shoulder and ear on the mat.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then switch sides.

6. Child’s pose (Balasana)

This calming pose relaxes the shoulders and neck, stretches the spine, and reduces pressure in the cervical area. Steps:

Kneel on the mat, sitting back on heels.

Exhale, fold forward, extending arms ahead.

Rest your forehead on the floor and relax your shoulders.

Stay for 30–60 seconds, breathing slowly.

7. Fish pose (Matsyasana)

It stretches the chest and throat, eases cervical stiffness, enhances breathing capacity, and corrects slouched posture. Steps:

Lie on your back with legs extended.

Place hands under hips, elbows tucked in.

Inhale, lift chest, and tilt head back so the crown rests lightly on the mat.

Hold for 15–20 seconds, then return gently.

Make sure you practise these poses regularly to see quick results!