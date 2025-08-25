Think sunscreen is only for outdoor? Here are all the best SPFs that protect you indoors too
If you are looking to buy sunscreens that work around the clock, giving you sun protection, then here are our top 8 picks.
Sunscreens are an essential part of daily skincare, protecting your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause sunburn, premature ageing, and skin damage. A good sunscreen not only shields you from tanning but also reduces the risk of skin cancer and pigmentation issues. Be you step out for work, travel, or simply staying at home, applying sunscreen is a must as it helps maintain healthy, glowing skin. Available in SPF ranges suited for different skin types, sunscreens are lightweight, non-greasy, and easy to use. Choosing the right sunscreen ensures complete sun protection while keeping your skin nourished, hydrated, and safe throughout the day.
To help you pick the right sunscreen, here are our top 8 picks rounded for you.
Aqualogica All Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel protects skin with SPF 50 PA+++ while delivering a natural radiant glow. This sunscreen is enriched with papaya extracts and vitamin C, it brightens dull skin, reduces tanning, and hydrates deeply without leaving a white cast. Its lightweight gel texture feels refreshing, and is non-sticky. The sunscreen is designed for everyday wear, and it blends seamlessly under makeup, offering sun protection and skin nourishment in one formula, making it ideal for glowing, healthy-looking skin.
Reasons to buy
Lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly
Brightens skin with vitamin C and papaya
Dewy finish suitable for daily use
Reasons to avoid
Might feel greasy on oily skin
Glow effect may not suit matte preference
Higher price compared to basic sunscreens
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel
Customer Feedback:
Most customers loved its glowing finish and non-greasy formula. Many highlighted that it blends well without white cast and feels refreshing. However, it is slightly sticky in humid weather.
2.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hyaluronic Acid for Deep, Long Lasting Hydration | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy, No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 80 g
TDC 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel delivers SPF 50 protection with PA++++ rating while hydrating skin using hyaluronic acid. Its aqua gel formula feels ultra-light, absorbs instantly, and leaves no white cast, making it perfect for Indian climates. Dermatologically tested, this sunscreen defends against UVA/UVB rays and pollution damage. Ideal for daily wear, this sunscreen locks in moisture, prevents tanning, and ensures a soft, plump complexion while offering a clean, invisible finish that works well under makeup or alone.
Reasons to buy
Hydrates skin with 1% hyaluronic acid
Non-greasy aqua gel texture
Broad spectrum SPF 50 PA++++ protection
Reasons to avoid
Not moisturizing enough for very dry skin
May pill under heavy makeup
Limited availability offline
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hyaluronic Acid for Deep, Long Lasting Hydration | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy, No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 80 g
Customer Feedback:
Customers praised the hydration boost and water-light finish. Many mentioned it doesn’t leave white cast and works well in humid weather. However, felt it lacked a bit moisturisation for dry patches.
3.
Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen|SPF 50+ Pa+++|In-Vivo Tested|For Bright Skin & Healthy Glow|Non-Greasy & White Cast,Quick-Absorbing|UVA/B & Bluelight Protection|Unisex|For All Skin Type|50g
Dr Sheth’s Ceramide & vitamin C Sunscreen offers SPF 50+ PA+++ protection while repairing and strengthening the skin barrier. This sunscreen is infused with ceramides, prevents moisture loss, while vitamin C brightens and reduces dullness. Its lightweight texture spreads easily without white cast, leaving a natural finish suitable for daily wear. It protects against UVA, UVB, and blue light damage, making it an excellent sunscreen for urban lifestyles. This sunscreen is dermatologically tested, and caters to sensitive and dry skin needs.
Reasons to buy
Works well for sensitive skin types
Vitamin C improves brightness over time
Barrier-repairing ceramides strengthen skin
Reasons to avoid
May feel heavy on oily skin
Strong fragrance may not suit everyone
Slightly higher cost per ml
Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen|SPF 50+ Pa+++|In-Vivo Tested|For Bright Skin & Healthy Glow|Non-Greasy & White Cast,Quick-Absorbing|UVA/B & Bluelight Protection|Unisex|For All Skin Type|50g
Customer Feedback:
Customers appreciate the barrier-protecting formula and comfortable wear. It helped in improvement in skin texture and reduced dullness. However, it is a little creamy for oily skin, while a few disliked its fragrance.
Mamaearth vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen combines SPF 50 protection with vitamin C and turmeric to shield skin from sun damage while enhancing brightness. The sunscreen is lightweight and non-sticky, and spread smoothly, leaving no white cast. The formula is dermatologically tested, made safe, and designed for everyday use. It not only prevents tanning but also nourishes skin, giving a radiant glow with regular use. It is ideal for Indian summers, and suits all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Reasons to buy
Made-safe, toxin-free formula
Affordable and widely available
Infused with vitamin C & turmeric for glow
Reasons to avoid
Can feel sticky in extreme humidity
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & Turmeric
Customer Feedback:
Most customers liked its natural glow effect and safe ingredients, and appreciated its smooth texture. However, a few found it slightly greasy.
Aqualogica Radiance+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel offers SPF 50+ PA+++ sun defence while giving skin a fresh, luminous glow. Designed with a lightweight gel consistency, it spreads easily and blends seamlessly without leaving a white cast. Enriched with hydrating ingredients, it keeps skin soft and plump throughout the day. Suitable for daily use, it protects against UVA/UVB rays, pollution, and oxidative stress, making it perfect for urban lifestyles. It works well under makeup while maintaining a radiant finish.
Reasons to buy
SPF 50+ broad spectrum protection
Lightweight gel suitable for humid weather
Dewy finish for glowing skin
Reasons to avoid
Limited clinical backing compared to bigger brands
Glow may look shiny on some skin types
May feel oily for acne-prone skin
Aqualogica Radiance+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA+++
Customer Feedback:
Customers appreciated the dewy, non-white cast formula and hydrating effect. Many mentioned it feels comfortable in hot weather.
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 delivers broad-spectrum PA++++ protection with an ultra-lightweight, fragrance-free formula. Enriched with antioxidants, it shields against UV rays and environmental stressors. The sunscreen absorbs quickly without leaving any white cast, making it suitable for Indian skin tones. Dermatologically tested, it caters to sensitive, oily, and combination skin while offering non-comedogenic benefits. This sunscreen is ideal for daily use, it ensures matte yet comfortable protection and pairs seamlessly with skincare routines or makeup.
Reasons to buy
Broad spectrum SPF 50 PA++++
Matte finish with no white cast
Fragrance-free, sensitive-skin friendly
Reasons to avoid
May feel drying on very dry skin
Slightly runny texture
Price higher than basic sunscreens
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++
Customer Feedback:
Most customers praised its clean, no-fragrance formula and lightweight texture. Many mentioned it doesn’t clog pores or cause breakouts. However, it lacked moisturisation for excessively dry skin.
7.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ | Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide | UVA, UVB and Long UVA protection | Oily & Sensitive Skin | Non Greasy & No White Cast | Hydrating Fluid | 50ml
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Sunscreen SPF 50+ combines high sun protection with intense hydration. Powered by hyaluronic acid, it replenishes skin moisture while shielding against UVA/UVB rays. Its water-light gel absorbs instantly, feels refreshing, and leaves no white cast, making it suitable for hot, humid weather. Dermatologist-recommended, this sunscreen is non-comedogenic, oil-free, and designed to keep skin plump, hydrated, and protected all day long. Perfect for daily use, especially for normal to dry skin.
Reasons to buy
Hydrates with hyaluronic acid
Dermatologist-recommended brand
Lightweight, oil-free gel formula
Reasons to avoid
More expensive than local brands
Imported version availability issues
May not control shine for oily skin
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ | Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide | UVA, UVB and Long UVA protection | Oily & Sensitive Skin | Non Greasy & No White Cast | Hydrating Fluid | 50ml
Customer Feedback:
Customers loved the hydration boost and cooling texture of this sunscreen. Many noted it blends well without white cast. However, it doesn’t control oil in very humid conditions.
Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ provides broad spectrum PA++++ protection with a lightweight gel formula. Enriched with 1% hyaluronic acid and 1% niacinamide, it hydrates, brightens, and protects skin simultaneously. The quick-absorbing texture leaves no white cast, making it ideal for Indian skin tones. Non-sticky and non-comedogenic, it suits oily, combination, and acne-prone skin. Perfect for everyday wear, this sunscreen defends against UVA/UVB rays, pollution, and tanning while ensuring comfortable, invisible coverage.
Reasons to buy
Infused with niacinamide & hyaluronic acid
Suitable for acne-prone skin
Lightweight, non-sticky gel texture
Reasons to avoid
Not deeply moisturizing for dry skin
May pill with heavy skincare layers
Lesser brand recognition vs. bigger names
Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based
Customer Feedback:
Most customers liked its clean formula and lightweight finish. Many praised it for suiting oily and acne-prone skin without causing breakouts. However, it isn’t moisturizing enough for dry skin, and can cause a mild pilling under makeup.
Benefits of Sunscreen
Key Benefits:
- Prevents Sunburn – Shields the skin from UVB rays that cause redness and burning.
- Reduces Risk of Skin Cancer – Continuous protection against harmful UVA & UVB rays lowers the chances of skin cancers like melanoma.
- Prevents Premature Ageing – Protects against wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots caused by sun damage.
- Protects Against Hyperpigmentation – Helps reduce tanning, uneven skin tone, and dark spots.
- Maintains Overall Skin Health – Keeps skin barrier intact, prevents redness, and supports long-term skin health.
- Works in All Weathers – UV rays penetrate even on cloudy or cold days, so sunscreen is needed year-round.
- Why should I use sunscreen every day?
Even short exposure to UV rays can damage skin. Daily use prevents long-term issues like wrinkles, pigmentation, and skin cancer.
- What SPF is best for daily use?
SPF 30 is generally sufficient for daily use, while SPF 50+ is recommended for outdoor activities or prolonged sun exposure.
- Do I need sunscreen indoors or on cloudy days?
Yes. UVA rays can pass through windows and clouds, so sunscreen is still necessary.
- How often should I reapply sunscreen?
Every 2–3 hours, especially if you’re outdoors, sweating, or swimming.
- Can I skip moisturizer if I use sunscreen?
Not always. Sunscreen protects from UV rays, but a moisturizer hydrates the skin. Some sunscreens come with moisturizing properties, so it depends on your product.
