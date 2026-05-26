Think tanning and pigmentation are the same? Experts decode the crucial differences between the two

Summers bring tanning as its byproduct, but most often it is mistaken with pigmentation and vice-versa. While the impact it creates on the skin somewhat appears the same but are quite different from each other when it comes to treatment. HT Lifestyle spoke to experts to understand the difference between the two most common skin issues that trouble people in summers.

Difference between tanning and pigmentation.(Pexel)

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​Also read | How to Remove Tanning From Face at Home

Difference between Tanning and pigmentation

Akanksha Sharma, CEO and co-founder of CITTA, said, “Many people think tanning and pigmentation are the same, especially due to their appearance. But they are not. Both affect the appearance of your skin, but the difference between them is important because each needs to be treated differently.”

A tan is more like your skin’s short-term defense reaction to UV, where melanin is made, so the deeper parts of the skin get some extra protection. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} Jeevan Kasra, chairman at Steris Healthcare, said, “A tan is more like your skin’s short-term defense reaction to UV, where melanin is made, so the deeper parts of the skin get some extra protection. Pigmentation, though, is about uneven or too much melanin sitting around, and it can show up because of sun damage, hormonal shifts, acne marks, ageing, or inflammation.” Tanning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jeevan Kasra, chairman at Steris Healthcare, said, “A tan is more like your skin’s short-term defense reaction to UV, where melanin is made, so the deeper parts of the skin get some extra protection. Pigmentation, though, is about uneven or too much melanin sitting around, and it can show up because of sun damage, hormonal shifts, acne marks, ageing, or inflammation.” Tanning {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Akanksha highlighted that when you go out in the sun, your skin gets a tan. UV rays cause the skin to produce more melanin, which is essentially a form of protection. This causes temporary dimming. The tanning is usually not uniform in areas such as the face, arms, and neck. However, note that tan can fade over time if you take care of your skin with hydration, exfoliation, and sunscreen. Pigmentation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akanksha highlighted that when you go out in the sun, your skin gets a tan. UV rays cause the skin to produce more melanin, which is essentially a form of protection. This causes temporary dimming. The tanning is usually not uniform in areas such as the face, arms, and neck. However, note that tan can fade over time if you take care of your skin with hydration, exfoliation, and sunscreen. Pigmentation {{/usCountry}}

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Pigmentation is more complex, explained Akanksha. It refers to dark patches or spots that appear on the skin due to excess production of melanin. This may be due to a number of factors such as hormonal changes, acne scarring, inflammation, ageing, pollution, or sun damage that has occurred over many years and is repeated. Pigmentation does not fade easily, unlike a tan. Improvement often requires specific skincare ingredients and consistent treatment.

Pigmentation does not fade easily, unlike a tan. (Pexel)

How to treat tanning?

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Akanksha highlighted that many people make the mistake of being too aggressive when it comes to tanning. Harsh scrubs and homemade DIY recipes can damage the skin barrier further. This may aggravate pigmentation in the long run. A better approach is gentle exfoliation, daily sunscreen, and using products that protect the skin barrier rather than break it down.

“Consumers are now aware of what is in their skincare products. This has involved traditional ingredients being used in new ways. Ubtan is a good case in point,” said Tanya. For generations, it has been a staple in Indian homes for its brightening and de-tanning benefits. Today, these traditional ingredients have been reimagined into gentler formulations for everyday use in modern skincare. “I emphasise that skin brightening is not about changing your natural skin tone. The goal should be to restore clarity, balance, and the overall health of the skin,” said Tanya.

How to treat pigmentation?

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Jeevan said, “If you just ignore persistent pigmentation, it can make skin more reactive and keep the tone uneven for longer than you’d want. The best approach is prevention, steady sunscreen use, and a skincare routine that matches your own concerns instead of chasing whatever generic trend is popular.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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