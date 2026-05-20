Summer body care guide: Dermatologist shares 5 ways to prevent tanning and body acne

Summer heat can feel brutal, harsh and oppressive. Direct sun exposure, excessive sweating, humidity all lead to several problems like tanning, rashes, body acne. The skin bears a massive toll.



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To prevent such damage and keep skin healthy and fresh during extreme heat, a proper summer body care routine becomes the need of the hour instead of being optional.

We asked Dr Manisha Mareddy, founder of Shlok Dermtalogy and Wellness Clinic, expert in advanced, interventional and holistic dermatology about bodycare routine. What are the key goals you should focus on? Dr Mareddy believed, “A summer body care routine should focus on barrier protection, sweat management, and photoprotection, all of which are based on how your skin functions and protects.”

Here is a clear, no-nonsense, to the point body care routine guide recommended by the dermatologist, where she covered all the essentials: