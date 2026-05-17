Think you are fit because you workout? These exercises will reveal the truth about your fitness

Most people assume that just because they are pulling in hours at the gym, they are on the road to full fitness. While that may be true for most people, true body mobility is another beast altogether.

These exercises will show if you can really move your body how it should be moved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fitness expert Zoe Modgill took to Instagram to share a few movements that show whether or not you are ‘fit for life’.

Also read: Fitness coach warns ‘95% of people who lose weight gain it back’, reveals 11 common nutrition habits to follow

“You might be active. 💁You might even be 'working out.' But can you actually move your body well? Can you push? Squat? Lunge? Hold your core? Control your shoulders? Keep going when your heart rate goes up? Because fitness is not just looking like you train. It is being able to perform the basics with strength, control, stamina and confidence,” she wrote in the post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She then gave a list of exercises to test yourself with. 45 seconds of cardio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then gave a list of exercises to test yourself with. 45 seconds of cardio {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} You can pick between jumprope, jumping jacks, running or jogging. Cardio improves heart health, boosts lung capacity, burns calories, and increases stamina. It helps manage weight, lowers stress, improves mood, and reduces the risk of diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and stroke. Regular cardio also enhances sleep quality, strengthens immunity, and supports better overall physical and mental well-being. Push walk + push-ups 6 reps {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can pick between jumprope, jumping jacks, running or jogging. Cardio improves heart health, boosts lung capacity, burns calories, and increases stamina. It helps manage weight, lowers stress, improves mood, and reduces the risk of diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and stroke. Regular cardio also enhances sleep quality, strengthens immunity, and supports better overall physical and mental well-being. Push walk + push-ups 6 reps {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Push-ups strengthen the chest, shoulders, arms, and core while improving endurance and posture. They enhance functional fitness, support joint stability, and boost overall upper-body strength. Bodyweight squats 15 reps {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Push-ups strengthen the chest, shoulders, arms, and core while improving endurance and posture. They enhance functional fitness, support joint stability, and boost overall upper-body strength. Bodyweight squats 15 reps {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Squats strengthen the legs, glutes, and core while improving balance, flexibility, and posture. They enhance lower-body power, support joint health, and increase mobility for daily activities. Front + reverse lunges 10 reps {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Squats strengthen the legs, glutes, and core while improving balance, flexibility, and posture. They enhance lower-body power, support joint health, and increase mobility for daily activities. Front + reverse lunges 10 reps {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lunges strengthen the legs, glutes, hips, and core while improving balance, coordination, and flexibility. They help correct muscle imbalances by training each leg independently. Regular lunges enhance lower-body stability, support better posture, and increase functional strength for walking, running, climbing stairs, and other everyday movements.

Shoulder taps 16 reps

Shoulder taps are quick, informal recruitment conversations where managers approach potential candidates directly. They help identify talent fast, reduce hiring time, build stronger professional networks, encourage internal mobility, and often lead to better cultural fit since candidates are approached based on proven skills and reputation.

Zoe recommends ‘hollow hold’ for 20 seconds and repeating three rounds at least.

“And honestly, if the basics expose you. that is not something to ignore. That is your sign to get serious,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumya Srivastava ...Read More Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON