Think you don't need as much water during the monsoon? Dr Neeraj explains why drinking less could harm your health

Many people naturally drink less water during the monsoon because the weather is cooler and they sweat less than they do during the summer. While this may seem harmless, reducing your water intake can have negative effects on your health. The body's need for hydration does not disappear during the rainy season. Every organ, from the brain and kidneys to the digestive system, relies on adequate fluid intake to function efficiently. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neeraj Kumar, senior consultant, internal medicine, ShardaCare HealthCity, explains why staying hydrated is essential during the monsoon.

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Impacts kidney function

Dr Neeraj Kumar highlighted that one of the first consequences of inadequate hydration is reduced kidney function. Water helps the kidneys filter waste products and toxins from the blood. When you drink too little, urine becomes more concentrated, increasing the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and kidney stone formation. People who are already prone to these conditions should be especially mindful of staying hydrated throughout the monsoon.

Water helps the kidneys filter waste products and toxins from the blood.

Digestive problems

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{{^usCountry}} Digestive health can also suffer. “Proper hydration supports healthy bowel movements and efficient digestion. Drinking less water can lead to constipation, bloating, and acidity, problems that are already common during the rainy season due to dietary changes and reduced physical activity,” said Dr Neeraj. Adequate water intake also helps maintain a healthy balance of digestive enzymes and supports nutrient absorption. Overall health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Digestive health can also suffer. “Proper hydration supports healthy bowel movements and efficient digestion. Drinking less water can lead to constipation, bloating, and acidity, problems that are already common during the rainy season due to dietary changes and reduced physical activity,” said Dr Neeraj. Adequate water intake also helps maintain a healthy balance of digestive enzymes and supports nutrient absorption. Overall health {{/usCountry}}

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Even mild dehydration can affect mental and physical performance. Symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, dizziness, poor concentration, and irritability may appear before a person even feels thirsty. Children, older adults, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable to the effects of dehydration.

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Dr Neeraj highlighted that many people replace water with tea, coffee, or sugary beverages during rainy weather. While these drinks contribute some fluids, they should not replace plain water entirely. Excessive caffeine or sugar intake may worsen dehydration in some individuals or contribute unnecessary calories.

Ways to stay hydrated

The best way to maintain hydration during the monsoon is to drink water consistently throughout the day rather than waiting until you feel thirsty. Most healthy adults should aim for approximately 2–3 litres of fluids daily, although individual requirements vary depending on age, activity level, body weight, and medical conditions. Fresh coconut water, homemade soups, buttermilk, and water-rich fruits such as oranges, pears, and watermelon can also contribute to daily fluid intake.

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Proper hydration supports healthy bowel movements and efficient digestion.

The monsoon may reduce the sensation of thirst, but it does not reduce the body's need for water. Staying adequately hydrated is a simple yet essential habit that supports kidney health, digestion, immunity, and overall well-being throughout the rainy season.

About Dr Neeraj

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Dr Neeraj Kumar is an experienced physician with over 15 years of expertise in general medicine. His areas of specialisation include diabetes, gastroenterology, pulmonology, nephrology, cardiology, and neurology.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.