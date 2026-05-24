This centuries-old Ayurvedic ghee ritual could be the secret to softer, calmer and deeply nourished skin
Ghee is one of the best skincare ingredients that can yield magical results if used correctly. Here’s how you can incorporate it into your routine.
Skincare is most effective when it nourishes, restores, and works in harmony with the skin. Rooted in centuries of Indian beauty rituals, both ghee and Shata Dhauta Ghrita have long been valued for their deeply restorative and comforting properties, offering a timeless approach to skin nourishment that remains relevant today.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Meeta Ghuwalewala, founder of TVAH, a ghee-based skincare brand, shared how you can incorporate ghee into your daily skincare routine. Also read | Dermatologist shares 7 simple ways to manage acne without overcomplicating your skincare routine
Benefits of Ghee
Meeta told HT Lifestyle, “Traditionally revered in Ayurveda, ghee is rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and naturally occurring fat-soluble nutrients that help support healthy-looking skin.” Its nourishing composition helps replenish moisture, soften dryness, improve suppleness, and support the skin barrier, the skin’s natural protective layer responsible for retaining hydration and defending against environmental stressors.
“Because of its comforting and restorative nature, ghee has historically been used to care for dry, sensitive, and compromised skin,” she added.{{/usCountry}}
“Because of its comforting and restorative nature, ghee has historically been used to care for dry, sensitive, and compromised skin,” she added.{{/usCountry}}
Shata Dhauta Ghrita{{/usCountry}}
Shata Dhauta Ghrita{{/usCountry}}
One of the most refined traditional forms of ghee used in skincare is Shata Dhauta Ghrita, also known as 100-times-washed ghee. This ancient Ayurvedic preparation involves repeatedly washing pure ghee with water, traditionally in a copper vessel, until its texture transforms completely. You can make this at home and use it as a cream.{{/usCountry}}
One of the most refined traditional forms of ghee used in skincare is Shata Dhauta Ghrita, also known as 100-times-washed ghee. This ancient Ayurvedic preparation involves repeatedly washing pure ghee with water, traditionally in a copper vessel, until its texture transforms completely. You can make this at home and use it as a cream.{{/usCountry}}
Meeta highlighted that, through this process, the richness of ghee evolves into a lightweight, silky, cooling cream that absorbs beautifully into the skin while retaining its deeply nourishing benefits.
While ghee itself is intensely moisturising and protective, the repeated washing process gives Shata Dhauta Ghrita a uniquely elegant texture and enhanced skin feel. It becomes lighter, more absorbent, and especially soothing on the skin, making it ideal for topical skincare applications. Its transformed texture allows it to deliver nourishment more seamlessly without feeling overly heavy or greasy.
How does ghee treat skin issues?
Meeta stated that both ghee and Shata Dhauta Ghrita support the skin’s natural lipid barrier. Healthy skin depends on a balance of fats and moisture to maintain softness, resilience, and comfort. When the barrier becomes weakened due to environmental exposure, dehydration, stress, or overuse of harsh products, the skin can appear dry, reactive, or sensitised. The lipid-rich nature of ghee and Shata Dhauta Ghrita helps replenish this moisture barrier while deeply conditioning and comforting the skin.
Traditionally, Shata Dhauta Ghrita has also been valued for its cooling and soothing properties. It has long been used to calm visible redness, reduce feelings of irritation, and support overall skin recovery, especially for skin exposed to dryness and environmental stress.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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