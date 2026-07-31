For anyone who has ever spent five minutes attempting to weigh a chicken breast or logging a single almond into a health app, weight loss can quickly feel like an unpaid accounting job. But according to fitness coach Vanja (who posts on Instagram under the handle Vanja Moves), you can bypass the tedious data entry entirely. Also read | Actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan on ‘fruitful’ weight loss journey: I lost 18kg by changing how I eat

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In a July 30 Instagram post, Vanja broke down how to lose weight without constantly tracking your calorie intake. "You don’t need to count a single calorie to lose weight," she shared, adding, "You need about four rules and the discipline to actually follow them."

Her framework strips away the hyper-fixation on numbers and replaces it with actionable daily habits designed to naturally create a calorie deficit:

Rule 1: prioritise protein and plants

Rather than obsessing over strict macronutrient targets or hitting a precise gram total, Vanja shared a simple rule of thumb whenever you sit down to eat. "One — protein and plants first, every plate," she advised.

"You don’t need to hit some magic number. Just make sure every meal has a real protein source and something that grew from the ground. That alone fixes most people’s diets," she added. Protein and fibre-rich plants increase satiety and slow digestion, making it much harder to overeat later in the day. Also read | Want to shed fat? Fitness influencer shares 10 high-protein, balanced dinner options to try for weight loss

Rule 2: eat within a set window

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{{^usCountry}} Time-restricted feeding — often called intermittent fasting — is popular, but Vanja cut through the pseudoscience surrounding it. For her, the benefit isn't about metabolic magic; it's about practical boundaries. "Two — eat in a window," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time-restricted feeding — often called intermittent fasting — is popular, but Vanja cut through the pseudoscience surrounding it. For her, the benefit isn't about metabolic magic; it's about practical boundaries. "Two — eat in a window," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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"Not because fasting is magic. Because it’s harder to overeat in eight hours than in sixteen. Simple math without doing math," she added. By narrowing the time frame in which you consume food, you automatically eliminate late-night grazing and mindless snacking.

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Rule 3: cut out liquid calories

One of the most common places people unintentionally stall their progress is in their cups and glasses. Drinks rarely register as filling, yet they can carry the caloric load of a full meal. "Three — drop liquid calories. Juices, fancy coffees, and alcohol on weeknights," Vanja pointed out, adding, "This is where most people eat an extra meal a day without realising it."

Swapping out sugary lattes, fruit juices, and weekday evening drinks for water or black coffee can instantly slash hundreds of hidden calories from your weekly intake.

Rule 4: take a 10-minute walk after meals

Physical activity doesn't always have to mean gruelling, high-intensity gym sessions. Vanja highlighted that small, consistent movements throughout the day yield significant results. "Four — walk after you eat. Ten minutes," she recommended.

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"It changes how your body handles that meal, and it stacks up to hours of movement a week you didn’t have before," Vanja added. A brief walk after eating aids digestion, helps manage post-meal blood sugar spikes, and easily adds light cardio to your routine without requiring a massive block of time. Also read | Trying to lose belly fat? Fitness coach Devin Physique recommends these 6 foods for better fat loss

Sustainability over scales

Vanja’s approach centres on listening to internal hunger cues rather than relying on external measuring tools. "For me, it’s about eating as much protein as my body needs and satisfying my hunger cues with that. This is what works for me. And it helps my training and recovery," she concluded, adding, "That’s it. No app. No scale for your chicken breast."

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For those burnt out by calorie-tracking apps and micro-managing their meals, her non-numerical rules offer a grounded, sustainable path to managing weight while maintaining a healthy relationship with food.

Vanja is the co-founder of Movesmethod and Moves Labs.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.