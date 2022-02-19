This is how Ankita Konwar runs away from all kinds of negativity

Ankita Konwar believes in keeping her life and mind free from all kinds of negativity. The fitness enthusiast, who is wife of actor and model Milind Soman, is seen on more occasions than one speaking of the benefits of living a life focusing on one's happiness and health. Ankita and Milind also keep setting couple fitness goals for us. From going on running marathons together to teaching one another the value of fitness, the couple keeps setting the bar higher for us to conquer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankita loves her morning routine as much as she loves pampering herself. The fitness enthusiast keeps speaking of the need of self-love and the importance of letting positivity come into our lives to make it better. A day back, Ankita shared a snippet of her morning routine on her Instagram profile and it is setting the mood for us. Ankita, in the video, can be seen going for a run in the forest.

ALSO READ: Somewhere in Gujarat, Ankita Konwar performs Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana

Dressed in an orange sweatshirt and a pair of grey trousers, Ankita can be seen dodging the trees on her way and running in the forest. Engrossed in her routine, Ankita can be seen looking away from the camera while making her way through the trees. Sharing the video, Ankita wrote that this is how she runs away from all kinds of irrelevant information and negativity in her life. Taking notes from her on this. Ankita also accompanied her post with these hashtags - #runninggirl, #forest, #confident, #health, #happiness, #onthetrack and #fridaymood. Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Running, a form of aerobic exercise, comes with multiple benefits. It helps in burning mega calories, thereby helping in maintaining a healthy body weight. It also helps in strengthening the muscles and the bones. Running, when done on a regular basis, helps in improving the cardiovascular health as well.