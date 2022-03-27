This is how Soha Ali Khan enjoys her weekends. Watch video

Soha Ali Khan believes in sweating it out at her fitness routine. The actor, when not working for the camera, is usually spotted in the corners of her own living room, working out in animal mode. Be it military level workouts or burning mega calories gained during the festival time, Soha swears by high intensity workouts and ensures to snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile. Soha's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in several workout routines and some of them are not for the faint-hearted.

Soha can work out anytime and anywhere. A few weeks back, Soha shared a short video of herself using the staircase of her own home for performing squats. A day back, Soha shared a short snippet of how she enjoys her weekends, and of course it is through high intensity workouts. For weekends, Soha believes in chilling at home with her gym equipment and an intense routine. In the video, Soha can be seen kickstarting her routine with 15 kg weights. She can be seen holding the weight in one hand and performing squats. In the later part of the video, Soha can be seen using controlled movements for her legs with two pieces of paper and performing pushups. Soha rounded off the weekend workout by working out with a set of 10kg weights.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan ditches normal planks in new video: Saba Ali Khan cracks a joke

"Weekends are better enjoyed once you get your workout in," Soha shared her fitness state of mind with her post. Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan dropped by in the comment section to sum up her amazement in these words - "Killing it...Super impressive." Take a look at Soha's weekend workout routine here:

Working out with weights comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in activating a range of muscles in the body. It also helps in improving the force and flexibility of the muscles. Using dumbbells for workouts also helps in developing the coordination and stability of the muscles and the joints.