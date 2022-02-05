Soha Ali Khan's weekend workout routine is not for the faint-hearted

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast – we are already aware of that. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in her living room, working out like a beast. From military level workouts to turning the staircase of her own home to her squats zone, Soha can do her fitness routine, anytime and anywhere.

Soha also keeps sharing the snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile to motivate her Instagram family to start taking workouts seriously. Soha swears by high intensity workout routine and believes in setting the bar higher for herself every time.

On Saturday, Soha shared a video compilation of her weekend workout routine and it is inspiring us to stop being lazy and hit the gym. In her living room, Soha can be seen taking up several fitness. From one-finger supported flutter kicks to acing moving squats with dumbbells and then plank jump, Soha can be seen engrossed in her fitness routine. Dressed in a black tank top and a black and grey pair of gym trousers, Soha can be seen acing the high intensity fitness routine to perfection.

From working out with dumbbells to free-hand fitness routine, Soha gave us fresh weekend workout goals to conquer. "Weekend workouts," wrote Soha in her caption. Take a look at her fitness routine here:

The fitness routine as performed by Soha in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. Plank jump helps in strengthening the muscles of the core, hips and the back, Flutter kicks, on the other hand, helps in activating the hip-flexor muscles, lower-back muscles, and quads. It also helps in engaging the lower abdominal muscles and increasing the heart rate. Moving squats help in burning mega calories faster and shaping the buttocks and the abs. It also helps in improving balance and mobility.