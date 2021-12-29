Soha Ali Khan is shaking off the Christmas pudding like this...

Soha Ali Khan celebrated Christmas in style. From decking up in matching pajamas with his family – husband Kunal kemmu and daughter Inaaya – to posing for goofy pictures and having a gala time in Pataudi palace with mom Sharmila Tagore, Soha's Christmas was better than ours. Soha and Kunal also posed for loved-up selfies in matching jackets while basking in the winter sun. However, Christmas is over and the gifts have been unwrapped. Now is the time to do something about the Christmas pudding that she heavily indulged into.

It is that time of the year again when families get together to celebrate the holiday season with lights, laughter, gifts and togetherness. Soha also did the same, in a grandier way. But now the actor is back at home and is in need of shedding off the extra kilos that she gained in the past week of heavy indulgence. The actor, who is an absolute fitness enthusiast, loves her workout routine. Unlike others, Soha does not need a gym setup for her fitness routine. She can do it anytime and anywhere. From turning her house's staircase to her space for performing squats to her regular fitness videos captured in her living room, Soha keeps on setting fitness goals for us.

On Wednesday, Soha shared a short video of herself demonstrating on how to shed the Christmas pudding off the body. From acing hand stands with her legs supported against the wall to performing squats with dumbbells, Soha can be seen doing it all. In the beginning of the video, Soha can also be seen acing a headstand for her Instagram family. "The tree has been put away, the presents unwrapped - Christmas is over but the pudding can be hard to shake off! Don’t put off till the New Year what you can start now," she served fresh fitness inspo for us through her caption. Take a look at her video here:

The high intensity fitness routine, as performed by Soha, comes with multiple health benefits. Headstand helps in strengthening the upper body, spine, core muscles and the abdominal organs. Hand stand, on the other hand, helps in increasing circulation and lymph flow. Squats help in strengthening the muscles of the core and the lower body.