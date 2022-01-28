Soha Ali Khan is 'getting back to it' with handstand variations

Soha Ali Khan is our fitness inspiration for today and every other day. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, loves her fitness routine. The actor, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in the offbeat corners, such as her living room, her terrace or her staircase, engrossed in her fitness routine.

Soha's workout snippets are not for the faint-hearted. From acing high intensity routines to military level workouts, there is not much that she cannot do. Soha also can turn any place into her workout arena. From using her living room wall as the support to her handstands to turning the staircase of her home into her squats zone, the actor can do it all.

A day back, Soha shared yet another snippet of her workout routine in her living room. The actor is getting back to the workout mood with intense exercises. Soha shared a short video featuring herself doing two handstand variations and they are serving us with all the motivation we need to get back to the gym.

In the video, Soha, balancing her body on her hands, can be seen using the wall as a support to her legs and then swinging the other leg sideways. In the later part of the video, the actor can be seen acing handstand against the wall and then stretching her arms in the front and working out her arm muscles. "Getting back to it," she captioned her video. Take a look at the handstand variations performed by Soha in this video:

Handstands come with multiple health benefits. It helps in working out of the core muscles of the body. It also helps in improving circulation and lymph flow. Engagement of the shoulders, arms, core, and back while performing handstands, help in working out of the muscle groups.