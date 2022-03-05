Soha Ali Khan ditches normal planks, adds creative twist to workout routine: Sister Saba Ali Khan cracks a joke

If you work out, you would know that doing planks is like sentencing yourself to a few minutes of agony. Moreover, doing normal planks is tough enough as a workout routine, even though it packs several benefits for the body. However, actor Soha Ali Khan loves doing this exercise, and that too she tries to mix with creative variations. Soha took to Instagram recently to share a video of doing planks but with a twist. The post got many reactions from Soha's followers, including her sister Saba Ali Khan.

On Saturday, Soha posted a video of herself ditching plain-old planks to do its variations and captioned it, "Normal planks? No thanks! #coreworkout with a twist #core #fitnessmotivation." The star, dressed in a pastel blue sports bra and printed workout tights, nailed a rigorous routine. Her video will motivate you to hit the gym today.

Watch the clip here:

The clip begins with Soha in the plank position with tissues placed under her palms on the floor. She stays in the plank pose to do the exercise while mopping the floor with the tissues. She did six rounds of mopping the floor with the tissue and continued doing the plank throughout the routine.

The second exercise shows Soha doing a plank with several dumbbells placed around her in a half-circle. Then, she inserts her hands in the spaces between the dumbbells in two repetitions. The mother-of-one finished the plank workout by tapping all the dumbbells with her hands in two rounds.

Soha's video garnered several likes and comments from her followers, who took to the comments section to praise the star or crack jokes on her tissue paper plank variation. Gul Panag commented, "And my waist just shrank - watching you." Soha's sister Saba wrote, "Keep going...use a little lizol...the house will get a workout too."

Comments on Soha Ali Khan's post.

Plank Benefits:

Plank is a full-body exercise as it targets muscles of the upper body, core, and lower body. It boosts posture, balance and coordination, body alignment, core strength, flexibility, metabolism, and mental health. It also strengthens the back, neck, chest, shoulder and abdominal muscles.