There are various factors that can impact the mental well-being of children hence, it is important for parents to understand how to help the child to calm down and stay stress-free. The child’s mental health can go for a toss due to various reasons as children who witness conflict and aggression at home are more likely to experience anxiety, depression, behavioural issues and hopelessness. Tips for enhancing child mental health (Photo by Monstera Production on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Ugra, Pediatrician at Lilavati Hospital, explained, “The anxiety and stress to excel in academics can cause feelings of inadequacy. The pervasiveness of social media and technology has introduced a new set of challenges, contributing to increased rates of cyberbullying and self-esteem issues among children. The lack of outlets for physical activity and time spent in nature has been linked to increased levels of stress in children. Now that screen time has become the default form of entertainment, the opportunity for kids to engage in outdoor activities has diminished drastically.”

He suggested, “Parents should be attentive to these signs that indicate their child is struggling with mental health issues: Irritability, withdrawal from social activities, or excessive mood swings can indicate that the child needs help. These could be signs of underlying mental health issues such as anxiety or depression. A decline in academic performance or loss of interest in activities they once enjoyed may also indicate the child is struggling. Changes in eating and sleeping patterns, frequent headaches, or stomach aches will also indicate the child is having a problem dealing with stress.”

Dr Deepak Ugra recommended the following foolproof measures for parents to ensure a supportive environment at home to help children cope with stress -