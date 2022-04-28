Tips on diagnostics and precautions to keep your baby healthy amidst pandemic

Being a first-time parent or a parent who is expecting a baby amidst the ongoing uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic, you are bound to make some mistakes, everyone does and that is why we got you sorted with some solutions and tips for pregnant couple on diagnostics and precautions to keep your baby healthy. Several researches have pointed at the fact that it is very important for women trying to conceive, to maintain a healthy lifestyle and be physically fit as it helps in regaining stamina and rejuvenating the energy level.

Pregnancy is one of the most crucial times in the life of a woman as she goes through a lot of biological changes that could take a toll on her mental and physical health, especially amid these uncertain times of Covid-19 pandemic. The transformation process can also leave an expecting mother, hypochondriac about their and the unborn child’s health and as the world still battles from new variants of deadly coronavirus, there are increased levels of anxiety and stress among expecting mothers.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Alap Christy, Scientific Business Head – Clinical Chemistry at Mumbai's Metropolis Healthcare Limited, revealed some tips for pregnant couples, diagnostics and precautions to keep your baby healthy amidst the pandemic. He shared, “It’s important for a couple to be aware of diagnostic options irrespective of a situation. An expecting couple should go for a complete health check-up including a CBC, blood grouping, infection and Diabetes Screen.”

He added, “The couples should also take Thalassemia screening for both the partners which screens for haemoglobin related disorders. It’s important for an expecting mother to take pre-natal screening done for genetic tests which are available as Dual Marker in first trimester and Quadruple Marker in second. NIPT is one of the most advanced next generation sequencing tests which helps to rule out genetic defects from a blood sample of mother. In case of confirmatory diagnosis, Microarray, Karyotyping and FISH are available as mainstay of invasive genetic testing. These tests help the couple to take right medical decision at right time. On the birth of the baby, it’s important to do a new born screening panel which includes metabolic and endocrine disorder.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Shilpa Ghosh, Director and Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, advised, “Now that Covid cases are on the rise, it's more important than ever for expectant mothers to take extra precautions during their pregnancy. It is critical for all expecting mothers to maintain social distance during their check-ups and hospital visits.”

Asserting that the pregnant woman should also make sure that she and the hospital staff caring for her are wearing masks, Dr Shilpa Ghosh insisted, “Always wear a mask when going out and use hand sanitizers frequently to keep your hands clean. It is critical for pregnant women to ensure that doctors and staff attending to her follow all Covid protocols while undergoing diagnostic tests. Furthermore, pregnant women should receive both doses of the Covid vaccine, as well as the booster dose. It is extremely safe and have no negative consequences for the child according to the norms and guidelines.”

