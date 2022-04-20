Tips to prevent miscarriage: Here's how genetic testing can stop pregnancy loss

A baby who dies before 28 weeks of pregnancy is referred to as a miscarriage while babies who die at or after 28 weeks are stillbirths but the World Health Organization highlights that pregnancy loss is a taboo subject worldwide, linked to stigma and shame and many women still do not receive appropriate and respectful care when their baby dies during pregnancy or childbirth. It states, “General advice on preventing miscarriage focuses on eating healthily, exercising, avoiding smoking, drugs and alcohol, limiting caffeine, controlling stress, and being of a healthy weight.”

Another health tip by experts, to prevent miscarriages is genetic testing. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jyothi Patil, Senior Consultant - Reproductive Medicine, Obstetrician-Gynaecologist at Bangalore's Milann - Fertility & Birthing Hospital, shared, “The most common reason for miscarriage is some kind of chromosome abnormality that can be identified through genetic testing. It enables one to detect changes in genes, chromosomes, or proteins. Besides confirming or ruling out a suspected genetic ailment the test can also determine a person's risk of developing or passing on a genetic disorder. Genetic testing is a personal choice that might have a positive or negative outcome.”

She added, “Unnecessary check-ups and screening tests can be avoided with a negative result. A positive outcome can point a person in the direction of available preventative, monitoring, and treatment choices. About half of all miscarriages in the first trimester are caused by chromosomal abnormalities in the foetus. In vitro fertilization and embryo genetic testing are available to couples who are suspected of losing children owing to recurring genetic disorders (preimplantation genetic testing or PGT). PGT has been shown to minimise the number of miscarriages.”

Revealing that about 5 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriages because of recurrent pregnancy loss, Dr Saima Naz Khan, Senior Manager-Scientific Affairs at Genes2Me Pvt Ltd, said, “After several pregnancy losses, couples want to know the cause behind it because they want to know whether their action caused it or they could have done something to prevent it. However, we have seen that the genetic problem can cause these pregnancy losses.”

She suggested that if couples want to know the reason behind recurrent pregnancy losses, then genetic testing can be performed to avoid the loss. Dr Saima said, “We advise couples to undergo Microarray chromosomal testing. It is an advanced technology that can analyse thousands of DNA samples simultaneously. In this process, direct foetal samples are extracted from the DNA, and thus, it does not require cells from the foetus. Furthermore, the chromosomal microarrays have a high detection ability of chromosomal abnormalities.”

She elaborated that because of its enhanced diagnostic yield than the rest of the traditional methods, chromosomal microarray has become a promising tool for chromosome analysis. She added, “After the genetic testing, you can talk to your genetic counsellor to understand the reason behind the miscarriage. Depending on your results, the fertility specialist can counsel you on what course of action you can take to prevent miscarriage and pregnancy loss.”