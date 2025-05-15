What is Tom Cruise's secret to youthful appearance at 62 and 'having body of a man half his age'? What you need to know

Tom Cruise's latest photos from Cannes Film Festival 2025 will convince you age is just a number. The Hollywood actor turns 63 in July 2025, but it's fair to say he barely looks his age. A July 6, 2023 report on Menshealth.com decoded how Tom 'doesn’t just have the body of a man half his age – he moves like one' thanks to a variety of workout routines. Also read | Tom Cruise makes a stylish return at Cannes 2025; proves he’s still Hollywood’s ultimate heartthrob at 62. See pics What is Tom Cruise's secret of youth? Here's how the actor stays in great shape at 62. (AP)

Tom Cruise's workout secrets decoded

Tom Cruise prioritises activities that maintain flexibility and balance, like fencing and climbing, which can help reduce signs of ageing. His workout includes a mix of cardio, strength training, and adventure-based activities like sea-kayaking, rock climbing, fencing, hiking and jogging.

When asked how he stays young, Tom was quoted as saying: “Sea-kayaking, caving... fencing, treadmill, weights... rock-climbing, hiking... I jog... I do so many different activities.”

Anne Elliott, a sports scientist at Middlesex University, shed light on Tom's workout while speaking to Menshealth.com: “Regularly switching up cardio and strength work with something like fencing or climbing — like Tom Cruise — maintains flexibility and balance — the first two things that give your age away.”

Tom Cruise's strict diet

An impressive, age-defying body isn’t always built in the gym alone. Menshealth.com reported that Tom's youthful appearance could be attributed to his dedication to a strict diet. The actor was previously linked to a 'daily diet consisting of just 1200 calories, grilled foods, and a noticeable absence of carbohydrates'.

Nutritional scientist Dr Paul Clayton, author of Health Defence, was quoted explaining how Tom's diet plays a huge role in his appearance. He explained how cutting out carbs and eating grilled and low-temperature prepared foods can prevent skin ageing and boost energy: “They (carbs) become glucose molecules in the body, damaging muscle and skin tissues, which causes ageing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.