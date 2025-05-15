Tom Cruise makes a stylish return at Cannes 2025; proves he’s still Hollywood’s ultimate heartthrob at 62. See pics

Tom Cruise returned to the Cannes Film Festival in 2025 with undeniable star power, making waves at the premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Unlike his high-octane arrival for Top Gun: Maverick back in 2022, this year’s appearance took a more unexpected turn as the 62-year-old actor surprised fans with a rare daytime outing and later lit up the red carpet with a style statement that quickly became a hot topic on social media. (Also read: Cannes 2025: Payal Kapadia, Carlos Sainz to Heidi Klum and Bella Hadid, stars who walked the red carpet on day 1. Pics ) Tom Cruise makes a splash at Cannes 2025 with stylish appearances. (Wire)

Tom Cruise reigns at Cannes 2025 with stylish looks

Earlier in the day, Tom Cruise made a surprise drop-in at a film event and the official photocall, catching everyone off guard. Fully embracing his action-hero vibe, he rocked a bold, deep red shirt with matching trousers that hugged just right. The fitted look, paired with his signature aviator sunglasses, gave off a cool, effortless energy, like he just stepped out of a Mission: Impossible scene. It was a perfect nod to Ethan Hunt’s style: confident, sleek, and totally ready to jump into action at any moment.

As night settled over the French Riviera, the energy at Cannes hit a whole new level. Tom made his grand entrance on the iconic red carpet, with a live orchestra playing the Mission: Impossible theme right at the carpet’s end, making the whole moment feel like a scene straight out of a blockbuster.

Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes.(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Cruise looked every inch the Hollywood legend in a perfectly tailored tuxedo. His classic black-and-white ensemble featured a crisp white shirt, sleek black blazer, sharply tailored pants, a dapper bow tie, and, of course, his signature black sunglasses, adding just the right touch of cool to complete the look.

About Cannes 2025

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13, 2025, in the beautiful city of Cannes, France. For the next 12 days, the town will be alive with movie premieres, celebrity sightings, and stunning fashion on every corner. Known worldwide for celebrating the finest in cinema, Cannes showcases a diverse lineup that includes everything from gripping documentaries to films spanning all genres and styles.