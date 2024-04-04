Too much sugary drinks to 'no' exercise, heart health mistakes to avoid in summers

With mercury soaring each day and summer fast approaching, it's crucial to stick to our fitness goals, resist the temptation of indulging in comforting summer foods, and instead, opt for cooling, gut-friendly meals. Heatwave awaits us in the coming month as forecasted by Indian Meteorological Department and extreme temperatures can play havoc with our heart health for a range of reasons. It's natural to crave cool sugary beverages, ice creams and sorbets during this time. Excess of these beverages and frozen foods can have devastating impact on our health, leading to excess fat deposit around internal organs like liver and heart. This can impact cholesterol levels, raise risk of diabetes and even heart attack and stroke. (Also read: Spices to eat and avoid during summer season) Heatwave awaits us in the coming month as forecasted by Indian Meteorological Department and extreme temperatures can play havoc with our heart health for a range of reasons.(Freepik)

The problem with sugary drinks

"Sugary drinks, as the name suggests, are usually very high in their sugar content. These drinks are calorie-dense but offer minimal nutritional value. Once consumed, they are metabolised in the body and get converted into fats. Their regular consumption, thus, can lead to weight gain, which is harmful. But more importantly, this excess fat is deposited not just under the skin but also in the internal organs such as liver and around the heart. This type of fat is known as visceral fat and is particularly dangerous," says Dr Manish Bansal, Senior Director, Clinical & Preventive Cardiology, Cardiac Care, Medanta, Gurugram.

"The excess visceral fat makes insulin less effective (known as insulin resistance), leads to development of diabetes, adversely impacts cholesterol profile, damages liver, and so on. The LDL ('bad') cholesterol level becomes elevated whereas HDL ('good') cholesterol level becomes low. Triglycerides, another form of fat in the blood, also gets elevated. All these imbalance fosters the development of atherosclerotic plaques – fatty deposits that narrow arteries and impede blood flow to the heart, increasing the risk of a heart attack," adds the expert.

Furthermore, research has also shown that high sugar intake can trigger chronic low-grade inflammation in the body. This inflammation can damage blood vessel walls further and contribute to plaque buildup, eventually increasing the risk of heart attacks.

TIPS TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK IN SUMMERS

Dr Bansal shares some key strategies to prioritise your cardiovascular health during the summer months:

Hydration is key: Dehydration can place significant strain on your heart. Ensure proper hydration by opting for water over sugary drinks. Carrying a reusable water bottle and refilling it regularly is a simple yet effective practice.

Mindful alcohol consumption: Summer socialising often involves alcoholic beverages. Excessive alcohol intake leads to weight gain, elevates blood pressure and weakens the heart muscle, increasing the risk of cardiovascular complications. Moderation is crucial but minimising it as much as possible is even better. Choose water between alcoholic drinks and pace yourself.

Prioritise exercise: While the summer heat might make exercise less appealing, maintaining physical activity throughout the year is vital for heart health. Explore cooler morning or evening workouts or consider indoor alternatives like swimming.