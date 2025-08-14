Top 5 plant-based snacks to savour this Independence Day for a healthy celebration!

Independence Day is a time for celebration, reflection, and enjoying delicious food with family and friends. This year, why not get creative with your snacks and make choices that are not only tasty but also healthy? Snacking plays a crucial role in maintaining energy levels, provided you do it right, especially during festive occasions. Here are five delightful plant-based snacks to enjoy while celebrating your independence, each packed with nutrients to keep your spirits high. Replacing packaged snacks with roasted chana or sprouts can be a great starting point for those looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle. (Freepik)

1. Sprout chaat

Sprout chaat is a vibrant and nutritious snack made from sprouted lentils or beans, which are high in protein and fibre. The sprouting process enhances the nutrient profile, making these tiny powerhouses easy to digest. When mixed with tomatoes, onions, and chaat masala, sprout chaat becomes a delightful medley of flavours and textures.

Nutritionist Dhriti Jain shares nutrition value

Calories: Approximately 150 calories per serving

Approximately 150 calories per serving Protein: 8-10 grams

8-10 grams Fibre: 5 grams

5 grams Highlights: Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and iron.

In addition to being a nutritious option, sprout chaat represents the essence of diversity in Indian cuisine. The combination of ingredients mirrors the unity in diversity that our nation celebrates.

2. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is not just for breakfast! It’s a fantastic plant-based snack option anytime you need a quick energy boost. Oats are rich in soluble fibre, which helps lower harmful cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart disease. When you choose plain oats and add your favourite fruits and nuts, you enhance both the taste and nutritional value.

Nutritionist shares nutrition value

Calories: Approximately 170 calories per 1 cup (cooked)

Approximately 170 calories per 1 cup (cooked) Protein: 6 grams

6 grams Fibre: 4 grams

4 grams Highlights: A good source of magnesium, phosphorus, and antioxidants.

Oats remind us of rustic simplicity—a nod to India’s agrarian roots. You can customise this snack to showcase seasonal fruits, embodying the spirit of variety and abundance that our country offers.

3. Cucumber dip

Cucumbers are a classic, refreshing plant-based snack, perfect for a hot Independence Day celebration. A simple recipe is to slice cucumbers and top them with hummus or tzatziki for a flavorful dip. They are low in calories but packed with water, making them an excellent choice for hydration. Cucumbers also support heart health due to their potassium content, which helps regulate blood pressure.

Nutritionist shares nutrition value

Calories: Approximately 16 calories per medium cucumber

Approximately 16 calories per medium cucumber Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Fibre: 2 grams

2 grams Highlights: Rich in vitamins K and C, and offers antioxidant properties.

Cucumbers symbolise freshness and rejuvenation. Their green colour can represent the lush landscapes of India and serve as a reminder to nourish our bodies with wholesome, refreshing options.

4. Apple platter

An apple a day keeps the doctor away! Apples are rich in fibre and phytonutrients, which help reduce levels of harmful cholesterol and contribute to heart health. The apple platter makes it easy to enjoy this healthy fruit in a variety of ways, whether sliced, paired with nut butter, or served alongside cheese for a balanced and delicious snack.

Nutritionist shares nutrition value

Calories: Approximately 95 calories per medium apple

Approximately 95 calories per medium apple Protein: 0.5 grams

0.5 grams Fibre: 4 grams

4 grams Highlights: High in vitamin C and antioxidants.

The apple, recognised worldwide, represents the importance of health and wellness in our life's journey. They also provide a quick source of natural energy, making them perfect for snacking.

5. Makhana (fox nuts)

Makhana, also known as fox nuts, is a delicious and light snack that can be roasted or popped. These are low in calories and saturated fats, making them a guilt-free option. Makhana is also rich in protein and provides healthy carbohydrates, making it an ideal snack for energy.

Nutritionist shares nutrition value

Calories: Approximately 120 calories per 1 ounce (28 grams)

Approximately 120 calories per 1 ounce (28 grams) Protein: 4 grams

4 grams Fibre: 2 grams

2 grams Highlights: Loaded with antioxidants and good for heart health.

Makhana’s versatility in Indian cuisine makes it a fitting addition to your Independence Day spread. You can spice them up with various flavours, creating a colourful and vibrant dish that celebrates our cultural diversity.