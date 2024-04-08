Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Can watching solar eclipse cause eye damage? Expert tips to protect your eyes

In a matter of hours, skygazers across United States, Mexico, Canada and parts of North America are set to witness the rare and much awaited Total Solar Eclipse. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, obscuring the face of the sun either completely or partially. People from across the globe often travel to the places that offer a magnificent view of the celestial events like these for an unforgettable experience. However, in the excitement of experiencing this visual delight, one must not forget the basic precautions that must be followed during the celestial event. (Also read | Total Solar Eclipse 2024: What is 'planetary parade' and how to witness it? Here's all you need to know) One should never watch at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or other similar devices, and only eclipse glasses must be used.(AP)

First of all, is it safe to watch solar eclipse with naked eye or glasses? The answer is no in case of a partial solar eclipse. As per American Academy of Ophthamology, special-purpose solar fillers or eclipse glasses meeting the worldwide standard known as ISO 12312-2 must be worn while watching it. While in totality stage of the eclipse which lasts for a few minutes, one can remove the eye protection, but immediately wear it as soon as the partial eclipse stage starts again.

If you too are at a location from where Total Solar Eclipse of April 8 will be visible, you need to follow certain preventive measures to protect your eyes from blindness and other temporary or permanent eye issues.

It is important to remember that looking at a solar eclipse is dangerous for the eyes and can cause damage to it. One should never watch at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or other similar devices, and only eclipse glasses must be used.

Looking at the sun can damage your eyes even during solar eclipse. People may underestimate the radiance of the sun and look directly at it.

"Since the solar radiation is strong enough to burn the retina even during an eclipse, one must be careful. While most people think that an eclipse blocks enough of its light for it to be safe, in reality, it is not. In fact, solar radiation remains as dangerous for the eyes despite the eclipse," says Dr Shibal Bhartiya, Additional Director - Ophthalmology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

How watching solar eclipse can damage your eyes

"Looking at the sun without proper eye protection during a solar eclipse can result in retinal burns. This is also known as solar retinopathy. The direct exposure to the sun rays can destroy the sensitive neurons of the retina (the light sensitive portion at the back of the eye). Consequently, there can be a loss of vision," adds Dr Bhartiya.

Symptoms of eye damage due to solar eclipse

One may experience temporary or permanent issues after watching solar eclipse. The symptoms may also be noticed days or weeks after.

"Usually there is no pain. The damage may be noticed within a few hours. Sometimes the ill effects of the solar eclipse do not manifest immediately and evolve over few days to weeks. It is, therefore, extremely important to be very careful during a solar eclipse," says the eye expert.

Main symptoms include:

Loss of central vision (solar retinopathy)

Permanent blind spots

Distorted vision

Altered colour vision

How to protect your eyes from damage during solar eclipse