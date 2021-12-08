Tusshar Kapoor is sweating it out at the gym. Here's how he is doing it

Tusshar Kapoor's workout diaries are as inspirational as it can get. The actor loves to sweat it out at the gym and often, the snippets make their way on his Instagram profile. Tusshar swears by high intensity workouts and believes in keeping fitness first. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is often spotted in the quaint corners of his gym engrossed in his fitness routine. And, some of them are not for the faint-hearted. From working out in animal flow with battle ropes to acing free hand exercises with squats and lunges, Tusshar manages to serve his Instagram family with all the fitness motivation that they need, on an almost regular basis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Tusshar Kapoor slays fitness goals in animal flow workout

On Wednesday, Tusshar drove his and our midweek blues away with a short video of himself working out in his gym. The video was originally shared by the official handle of his gym on their Instagram stories, which was reshared by Tusshar on his own Instagram stories. In the video, Tusshar can be seen working out like a beast. With his entire body positioned on a hemispherical gym equipment, Tusshar can be seen balancing all the while doing squats repeatedly. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a pair of grey gym trousers, Tusshar can be seen engrossed in his fitness routine. Take a look at the snippets of his fitness routine here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram story. (Instagram/@tusshark89)

Tusshar Kapoor keeps sharing snippets of his routine on his Instagram stories. The exercise routine, as performed by the actor on his Instagram recent Instagram story, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in building the overall muscles of the body and also in shaping the buttocks and the abs. It helps in shedding the extra fat from the body faster, thereby helping in toning the leg muscles. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, it helps in developing the balance and flexibility of the body and also helps in prevention of injuries.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.