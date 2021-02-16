Unacceptably high levels of carcinogens inhaled by commuters
The findings of new research suggest that average commuters in California are potentially inhaling chemicals at levels that increase the risk of birth defects and cancer. As with most chemicals, the poison is in the amount. Under a certain threshold of exposure, even known carcinogens are not likely to cause cancer. Once you cross that threshold, the risk for disease increases. The findings were published in the journal, Environment International
Governmental agencies tend to regulate that threshold in workplaces. However, private spaces such as the interior of our cars and living rooms are less studied and less regulated.
Benzene and formaldehyde -- both used in automobile manufacturing -- are known to cause cancer at or above certain levels of exposure and are Prop. 65-listed chemicals.
New UC Riverside research shows that the average commuter in California is exceeding the threshold for exposure, breathing in unsustainably high levels of both chemicals.
Both benzene and formaldehyde are carcinogens, and benzene carries the additional risk of reproductive and developmental toxicity.
"These chemicals are very volatile, moving easily from plastics and textiles to the air that you breathe," said David Volz, UCR professor of environmental toxicology.
The study, published in the journal Environment International, calculated the daily dose of benzene and formaldehyde being inhaled by drivers with commutes of at least 20 minutes per day.
It found that up to 90% of the population in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties have at least a 10% chance of exceeding cancer risk from inhaling the chemicals, based on having 30-minute average commute times.
"Of course, there is a range of exposure that depends on how long you're in the car, and how much of the compounds your car is emitting," said Aalekhya Reddam, a graduate student in the Volz laboratory, and lead author of the study.
Previously, Volz and Reddam studied commuter exposure to a flame retardant called TDCIPP or chlorinated tris, and found that longer commute times increased exposure to that carcinogen as well.
They set out on this study wanting to understand the risk of that compound relative to other chemicals introduced during car manufacturing.
Reddam advises commuters to keep the windows open during their rides if possible. "At least with some air flow, you'd be diluting the concentration of these chemicals inside your car," she said.
Benzene is used to produce synthetic fibers, and formaldehyde is a binder in plastics. "There should be alternatives to these chemicals to achieve the same goals during vehicle manufacturing," Volz said. "If so, these should be used."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unacceptably high levels of carcinogens inhaled by commuters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here are 10 ways to start your day in a peaceful way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New system for identifying drugs to repurpose in fight against Covid developed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana
- Looking for an exercise that creates total body strength and coordination? Search no further as Malaika Arora lays down simple steps to nail Yoga’s Navasana or boat pose which helps achieve the same while also strengthening the core
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta goes walking in style, accessorises track suit with neon fanny pack
- Neena Gupta is back in her holiday home in Mukteshwar and the actor is enjoying her time amid the lush greenery. She recently shared a video of herself soaking in the sun while braving the low temperature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Cabozantinib drug most likely to treat metastatic papillary kidney cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Bombay claims Covid-19 survives longer on glass, plastic than cloth or paper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medical cannabis can be useful in reducing high blood pressure, says new study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on solutions for overeating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-viral coating on face masks may kill coronavirus: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diabetes patients with swinging blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana
- Sara Ali Khan promotes self love on Valentine’s Day, shares a fitness clip from her morning workout session and we are inspired to try Virabhadrasana or Yoga’s Warrior Pose II. Check out the video and benefits of the exercise inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta is excited to be back in the gym after forever, posts Pilates video
- Preity Zinta shared a new fitness video that shows the actor sweating it hard in the gym during a Pilates session. We are inspired to start our day with exercise as well. Are you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox