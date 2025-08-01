Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Up to 80% off on running shoes for men: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is LIVE

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Up to 80% off on Puma, Adidas, Campus & Reebok running shoes for men, shop now during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 before stocks run out!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Puma mens Dazzler Black-Silver Running Shoe - 9 UK (39178201) View Details checkDetails

₹1,398

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Men, Skyrocket Lite, Cool Dark Gray-Cool Light Gray, Running Shoe, 8UK,(31188205) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma , Men, ComfortRise Lite, White-Black-Fizzy Apple, Running Shoe, 9UK, (31249402) View Details checkDetails

₹3,659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASIAN Shoes Mens Running Shoes Grey Firozi Mesh 8 UK/Indian View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reebok Men Stride Runner Running Shoes All Black 9 View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma mens Snatch V2 Black-White Sneaker - 9 UK (39178301) View Details checkDetails

₹1,329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Campus Men North Plus Running Shoes View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma mens Dazzler Black-Silver Running Shoe - 8 UK (39178201) View Details checkDetails

₹1,398

amazonLogo
GET THIS

adidas Mens Drogo M CBLACK/FTWWHT Running Shoe - 9 UK (CK9521_8) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reebok Mens Sports Shoe | Flow Advance | Gym Shoe | Ideal for Gym & Running Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reebok Mens Sports Shoe | Ultra Lite Lp | Running Shoe | Ideal for Running & Gym View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Ready, set, shop! The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is live, and it’s bringing up to 80% off on some of the best men's running shoes in the game. If you're hitting the treadmill, training outdoors, or just love that athleisure vibe, this is your chance to grab top brands like Puma, Adidas, Campus, and Reebok at their lowest prices this season.

Up to 80% off on running shoes for men: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is LIVE
Up to 80% off on running shoes for men: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is LIVE

Top deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top 7 running shoes for men at up to 90% off:

1.

Puma Men Snatch V2 Sneaker
Loading Suggestions...

Designed for everyday runners and streetwear lovers alike, this sneaker from Puma offers a snug fit, breathable mesh upper, and a grippy sole for better ground contact. If you’re out on your morning jog or running errands, this one keeps you agile and stylish.

2.

adidas Men Yking 2.0 Running Shoe
Loading Suggestions...

Built for lightweight speed and all-day comfort, the Yking 2.0 comes with a cushioned midsole, mesh upper, and a sleek profile. Ideal for joggers and daily commuters alike, this shoe gives you the best of support and breathability.

3.

Campus Men North Plus Running Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

A budget-friendly beast, Campus North Plus shoes feature a stylish design, memory foam insole, and breathable materials that keep your feet comfy even on long runs. Great for beginners or casual wearers looking for high value at a lower price.

4.

Puma Men Dazzler Sneaker
Loading Suggestions...

True to its name, the Dazzler is sleek, edgy and functional. Featuring a modern silhouette and lightweight build, it’s great for both cardio sessions and casual weekend outings. The comfort-focused design ensures you’ll want to wear it all day.

5.

adidas Men Drogo M Running Shoe
Loading Suggestions...

The Drogo M is engineered for serious movement—boasting a high-rebound sole, mesh construction for airflow, and Adidas’ signature performance fit. Whether you’re training for a 10K or walking your dog, this shoe won’t let you down.

6.

Reebok Men's Flow Advance M Sneaker
Loading Suggestions...

New launch alert! This Flow Advance sneaker is Reebok’s stylish take on functionality—featuring plush cushioning, shock-absorbing soles, and a versatile design that fits both gym and streetwear settings.

7.

Reebok Men's Ultra Lite LP Running Shoe
Loading Suggestions...

These lightweight kicks are made for long days and longer runs. The Ultra Lite LP delivers high flexibility, supportive construction, and all-day comfort—perfect for runners who want shoes that won’t weigh them down.

Running shoes that were once premium-priced are now up to 70% off. If you're starting your fitness journey or upgrading your sneaker game, this is your moment. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is LIVE—go, go, go!

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts on July 31: Enjoy up to 70% off on bicycles

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts soon: Min 50% off on kurtis from top brands

Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Get up to 60% off on branded handbags; Top picks

Up to 70% off on running shoes for men: Amazon Great Freedom Festival is LIVE: FAQs

  • Are these running shoes suitable for everyday walking too?

    Yes! Most of these shoes offer cushioning and support that make them ideal for daily walking, casual outings, and travel.

  • How do I find the right size for running shoes online?

    Always check the brand-specific size chart on Amazon. Many users also leave helpful reviews regarding fit and comfort—read them before purchasing.

  • Can I use these shoes for gym workouts?

    Absolutely. While designed for running, these shoes provide the grip and support needed for gym workouts and light training too.

  • What’s the difference between sneakers and running shoes?

    Sneakers are mostly designed for style and casual wear, while running shoes are made for impact absorption and foot support during physical activity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Up to 80% off on running shoes for men: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is LIVE
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On