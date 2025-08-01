Ready, set, shop! The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is live, and it’s bringing up to 80% off on some of the best men's running shoes in the game. If you're hitting the treadmill, training outdoors, or just love that athleisure vibe, this is your chance to grab top brands like Puma, Adidas, Campus, and Reebok at their lowest prices this season. Up to 80% off on running shoes for men: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is LIVE

Top deals for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Top 7 running shoes for men at up to 90% off:

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for everyday runners and streetwear lovers alike, this sneaker from Puma offers a snug fit, breathable mesh upper, and a grippy sole for better ground contact. If you’re out on your morning jog or running errands, this one keeps you agile and stylish.

Loading Suggestions...

Built for lightweight speed and all-day comfort, the Yking 2.0 comes with a cushioned midsole, mesh upper, and a sleek profile. Ideal for joggers and daily commuters alike, this shoe gives you the best of support and breathability.

Loading Suggestions...

A budget-friendly beast, Campus North Plus shoes feature a stylish design, memory foam insole, and breathable materials that keep your feet comfy even on long runs. Great for beginners or casual wearers looking for high value at a lower price.

Loading Suggestions...

True to its name, the Dazzler is sleek, edgy and functional. Featuring a modern silhouette and lightweight build, it’s great for both cardio sessions and casual weekend outings. The comfort-focused design ensures you’ll want to wear it all day.

Loading Suggestions...

The Drogo M is engineered for serious movement—boasting a high-rebound sole, mesh construction for airflow, and Adidas’ signature performance fit. Whether you’re training for a 10K or walking your dog, this shoe won’t let you down.

Loading Suggestions...

New launch alert! This Flow Advance sneaker is Reebok’s stylish take on functionality—featuring plush cushioning, shock-absorbing soles, and a versatile design that fits both gym and streetwear settings.

Loading Suggestions...

These lightweight kicks are made for long days and longer runs. The Ultra Lite LP delivers high flexibility, supportive construction, and all-day comfort—perfect for runners who want shoes that won’t weigh them down.

Running shoes that were once premium-priced are now up to 70% off. If you're starting your fitness journey or upgrading your sneaker game, this is your moment. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is LIVE—go, go, go!

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts on July 31: Enjoy up to 70% off on bicycles

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts soon: Min 50% off on kurtis from top brands

Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Get up to 60% off on branded handbags; Top picks

Up to 70% off on running shoes for men: Amazon Great Freedom Festival is LIVE: FAQs Are these running shoes suitable for everyday walking too? Yes! Most of these shoes offer cushioning and support that make them ideal for daily walking, casual outings, and travel.

How do I find the right size for running shoes online? Always check the brand-specific size chart on Amazon. Many users also leave helpful reviews regarding fit and comfort—read them before purchasing.

Can I use these shoes for gym workouts? Absolutely. While designed for running, these shoes provide the grip and support needed for gym workouts and light training too.

What’s the difference between sneakers and running shoes? Sneakers are mostly designed for style and casual wear, while running shoes are made for impact absorption and foot support during physical activity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.