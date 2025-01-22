Menu Explore
UTI on the rise among men: Doctor blames lifestyle and stress for this disturbing trend

ByTapatrisha Das
Jan 22, 2025 07:55 PM IST

From poor hydration to persistent stress, here are a few factors that can contribute to UTI in men.

UTI or Urinary Tract Infection is caused by a bacterial infection in the urinary bladder, leading to burning sensation, pain while urinating, blood in the urine, lower abdominal pain, chills, fever and fatigue. UTI is a common condition affecting women, however, there has been a disturbing rise in UTI affecting men as well. Also read | Urinary tract infections: Symptoms, lifestyle changes that can help prevent UTI

"In men, UTIs are often associated with complications such as prostate problems, kidney stones, or sexual activity," said Dr. Gopal Ramdas Tak.(Unsplash)
"In men, UTIs are often associated with complications such as prostate problems, kidney stones, or sexual activity," said Dr. Gopal Ramdas Tak.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Gopal Ramdas Tak, Consultant Urologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Hyderabad said, “UTIs are infections that affect any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, ureter, bladder or urethra. While these infections are commonly linked with women, men are not immune, and their risks have been growing. In men, UTIs are often associated with complications such as prostate problems, kidney stones, or sexual activity.”

Dr. Gopal Ramdas Tak further noted down the factors contributing to the rise of UTI in men: Also read | Urinary Tract Infection: Can UTI get complicated and need hospitalisation? Experts answer

Poor hydration:

Many men, especially those in demanding jobs or living in fast-paced environments, tend to overlook the importance of drinking adequate amounts of water. Dehydration can lead to a concentrated urine that irritates the bladder and encourages the growth of bacteria.

Stress:

Stress is another significant factor behind the rising incidence of UTIs among men. High levels of stress are known to weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections. Also read | Dos and don’ts for UTI prevention

Poor lifestyle, stress and lack of proper hygiene can lead to UTI in men.(Unsplash)
Poor lifestyle, stress and lack of proper hygiene can lead to UTI in men.(Unsplash)

Poor work-life balance:

Men, particularly in high-pressure jobs, often neglect their health and struggle with balancing work and personal life. This neglect can lead to poor eating habits, inadequate sleep, and a weakened immune system— all of which increase vulnerability to UTIs.

Lack of awareness about proper hygiene:

Failure to clean the genital area properly or holding urine for extended periods can exacerbate the chances of developing a UTI. Also read | Do you suffer from Urinary Tract Infection? Beware, it may affect your fertility

The urologist further explained the prevention tips to stay safe, “Prevention of UTIs involves adopting a healthier lifestyle, staying hydrated, managing stress, and practicing proper hygiene.” The doctor also suggested men to be more mindful of their health and recognise the early signs to seek timely help.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
