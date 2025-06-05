Vaccines can cause the disease? Doctor busts 5 myths about vaccination, shares facts

Vaccination is a vital preventive measure that helps protect against potentially life-threatening diseases. It acts as a shield, preparing the body to fight infections effectively. However, widespread misconceptions and misinformation often lead people to hesitate or avoid getting vaccinated, putting their health at risk. Also read | Vaccine misinformation: A lasting side effect from Covid Due to multiple misconceptions, often people refrain from getting vaccinated.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Anusuya Shetty, physician at Apollo Clinic in Koramangala busted several myths associated with vaccines.

Myth 1: Vaccine causes autism

Fact: Extensive research shows vaccines do not cause autism, and vaccinated children develop autism at the same rate as non-vaccinated children. Numerous big, well-controlled studies involving more than a million children discovered no link between immunizations and autism. The scientific consensus is unequivocal: vaccinations are safe and do not cause autism.

Myth 2: Vaccines may also cause disease

Fact: Live vaccines use weakened viruses or bacteria to safely train and strengthen the immune system. These microorganisms do not cause disease, but they do help the body produce antibodies for future protection. Mild symptoms may appear, but they are normally innocuous unless the individual has a weakened immune system. Virus shedding is uncommon and unlikely to infect others; immunisation protects vulnerable individuals. Also read | New vaccine offers broad protection against coronaviruses that haven’t even emerged yet: Study

Vaccines do not cause autism.(Reuters)

Myth 3: The public does not have access to vaccination information

Fact: The public can distinguish between legitimate vaccine information and misinformation online by evaluating the source of information, the publication date, and whether the item was written by a competent medical professional.

Myth 4: Social media does not spread misinformation

Fact: Vaccine content on social media frequently supports anti-vaccine narratives, which receive more attention than pro-vaccine comments. According to studies, misinformation spreads rapidly, particularly during large events such as disease outbreaks, and is magnified by bots and trolls. These inorganic accounts can establish a misleading equilibrium between pro- and anti-vaccine positions. As a result, social media can amplify misinformation and undermine effective public health messaging.

Myth 5: Vaccines are unsafe

Fact: The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu since it includes a dead virus. Any symptoms, such as a hurting arm or weariness, are transient and unrelated to influenza. The vaccine is completely safe and does not cause disease. Also read | Heart attack cases not rising due to Covid vaccine, but stress and other traditional factors, says cardiologist

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.